Productive Dentist Academy Strengthens Its Internal Processes with Promotion of Business Process Manager
Hillary is thoughtful, strategic, caring, and tenacious in finding new ways to work smarter – not harder.”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the leading dental consulting and marketing firm in the nation, announced the promotion of Hillary Kelly to Business Process Manager.
“One of the pillars of PDA’s new strategic initiative, Investment Grade Practices™ (IGP), is developing durable and predictable systems and processes. So, to ensure we continue to ‘walk the talk,’ we have created the Business Process Manager position,” said Dr. Victoria Peterson, co-founder & CEO of PDA.
“Our mission at PDA is to optimize dental practices across the nation,” said PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson. “Hillary brings a unique blend of skills critical to accomplish our goals. With her years of dental industry consulting knowledge, advanced Salesforce certification, and natural talent for data organization and visualization, PDA’s internal processes will receive the same investment-grade level treatment our clients experience.”
With a strong background in project management, Kelly will work closely with PDA’s business consultants, marketing consultants, and creative and production teams to develop new internal systems and processes which will help the organization run efficiently, which will help more doctors optimize their business and elevate patient care.
“I am very excited to take on the Business Process Manager role,” said Kelly. “I will continue working with our wonderful team to build and document PDA’s systems, map out our clients’ journeys, and optimize the tools we have to their fullest. My ultimate goal is to make life easier and PDA scalable.”
In her previous role as Salesforce & Data Administrator, Kelly’s leadership and stewardship of healthy data management ensured clients were served to the highest possible standards. Earlier this year, Kelly won the 2022 Admin Achiever Award.
“Hillary is thoughtful, strategic, caring, and tenacious in finding new ways to work smarter – not harder,” said Robertson. “We are grateful to continue working with Hillary in this capacity and we look forward to streamlining our processes to increase our capacity to serve dental practices.”
About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, e-mail info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
