Web Scraping-as-a-Service Expands Offerings to Include Subscription Services and Cloud Integration Options

The new offerings will enable customers with recurring web data extracts and embedded cloud integrations.

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Web Scraping-as-a-Service is excited to announce the launch of its expanded offerings, to include subscription web scraping services and enhanced cloud integration options Web Scraping-as-a-Service, the go-to solution for quickly extracting useful data from any web data source, recently launched offerings to reinforce its existing portfolio of web data extraction capabilities. With the new offerings, customers can capitalize on additional opportunities to harness the full potential of web data to grow their business, unlock new business opportunities and stay ahead of the competition.In the company’s most recent news, Web Scraping-as-a-Service said that it has added subscription web scraping services and cloud integration options across all major cloud service providers.The new subscription services enable each customer with the flexibility to pick what web data extraction offering works best for them: On-Demand or Subscription.For a fixed monthly price, customers can now subscribe to receive recurring data extracts from any web data source. The company is offering three tiers - Basic, Standard, and Premium - to meet the many operational requirements of clients.Additionally, the company has expanded its cloud integration offerings that have historically been focused on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Web Scraping-as-a-Service now offers robust data integration capabilities with Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake and Databricks. The company now enables customers with greater flexibility to pick the cloud services to process and store extracted data.Whether a customer is looking to extract their web data to simple file storage or they require a database or data warehouse solution, Web Scraping-as-a-Service can deliver web data extracts exactly where customers want.“Customers want flexibility,” says Founder and CEO of the company, Kene Oliobi. “We provide flexibility by enabling each customer to pick the web data extraction solution that works best for them: On-Demand or Subscription. Customers that want to place an order for each web data extract have always and will remain a key priority for us. We created our subscription services to keep up with the increasing demand from our customers for standardized recurring web data extracts.”“The growth of cloud computing has been exponential over the past few years,” Oliobi continues. “Customers are rapidly embracing the cloud and are using several cloud platforms. We are committed to bringing the data to our customer exactly where our customer is. Web Scraping-as-a-Service has deep experience and powerful integrations with all cloud platforms: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake and Databricks. Therefore, we will automatically deliver data to our customers on the cloud services they use every day.”For more information about Web Scraping-as-a-Service, please visit https://www.webscrapingasaservice.com About Web Scraping-as-a-ServiceWeb Scraping-as-a-Service is the go-to solution to quickly extract useful data from websites. The company delivers highly reliable and efficient web scraping capabilities that enable customers to access crucial information from web sources.Web Scraping-as-a-Service delivers advanced data engineering expertise across a wide array of customer data management needs. Whether customers need to match web data extract with other data sets, perform complex calculations or remove duplicate data, Web Scraping-as-a-Services can clean, transform and customize data to meet the exact requirements of customers.With the company’s extensive experience working across cloud platforms, Web Scraping-as-a-Service seamlessly integrates web data extracts with all major cloud platform, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake and Databricks.