Construction Activities Scheduled in Philadelphia Region

11/10/2022

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various construction activities are scheduled in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, November 14, through Friday, November 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Cobbs Creek Parkway between Woodland Avenue and Edgewood Street for curb and guiderail installation;

Monday, November 14, though Friday, November 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled on Cobbs Creek Parkway between 61st Street and Ellsworth Street for line striping;

Wednesday, November 16, and Thursday, November 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the Lincoln Drive/Kelly Drive and the Interstate 76 interchanges for bridge inspection;

Wednesday, November 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound City Avenue between the Kelly Drive and I-76 interchanges for bridge inspection;

Saturday, December 3, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound City Avenue between the Kelly Drive and I-76 interchanges for bridge inspection; and

Saturday, December 3, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) ramp to eastbound I-76 for bridge inspection.

Chester County



Monday, November 14, through Thursday, November 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville – Downingtown Bypass) between the Chester County Airport and the Lincoln Highway interchanges in Valley, West Caln, and Sadsbury townships for crack sealing operations; and

Monday, November 14, through Friday, November 18, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 401 (Conestoga Road) between Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and Phoenixville Pike in West Vincent, Upper Uwchlan, West Pikeland, Charlestown, and East Whitleland townships for crack sealing operations.

Montgomery County



Monday, November 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Matsonford Road between the southbound I-476 and the northbound I-476 interchanges in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships and West Conshohocken Borough for bridge inspection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #



