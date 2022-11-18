Burke Metal Work Releases a Series of Christmas Gifts Specifically Designed for Chicken Lovers

Burke Metal Work Released a New Line of Christmas Gifts Designed Specifically for Those with a Love of Chickens

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are more than a few chicken lovers in the United States. In this case, the topic is not one of culinary delight, but rather the cute furry animal that produces eggs on a farm. Some people have a preference for roosters rather than hens.One thing is for sure, Buke Metal Work knows how to create a line of customizable gifts that commemorate an especially specific fascination. From farm animals to experiences, Burke Metal Work has it all. One thing they have recently decided to touch on is a love of farm animals, and in this case, birds.Burke Metal Work is excited to announce the release of its most recent line of poultry-themed Christmas ornaments and gifts just in time for the holiday season. Farm lovers who have an affinity for a special chicken, hen, or rooster will be pleased to find out they can personalize their metal Christmas gift, as well. Add a name, a date, or both to a chicken ornament and memorialize that special farm animal friend. Products include Christmas ornaments, wall art, and keyholders.These special Christmas ornaments, wall art, and keyholders make great stocking stuffers and secret Santa gifts. And what’s better? They look great in the home all year long.Burke Metal Work is a small business comprised of an innovative husband-and-wife team with ambitions to produce unique ornaments, keychains, and home décor. Every piece they create is made from American steel. The two owners work together to bring your product ideas to life. With their headquarters located in Indiana, the Burke team understands that they have customers from all over the United State with a slew of different interests. And they pride themselves on their ability to feature interests of all sorts in their ornament designs. Each piece feature in their line of ornaments is made from original ideas that are unlikely to be found anywhere else.Their ornaments and home decor can be purchased directly from their website or via their online shop with Etsy . They also provide wholesale pricing options to retailers who are looking to fill their stores with products this holiday season.About the AuthorSBMS Media provides unique and affordable marketing and advertising options for small businesses, allowing them to gain market share for their homemade products throughout the United States and Canada.

