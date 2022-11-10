Announcing the Release of “Breaking the Financial Curse” by Brandon Williams

Now available for pre-order, this highly anticipated book explains how to avoid financial misinformation traps and create additional streams of income.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Brandon Williams is pleased to announce that his latest book, Breaking the Financial Curse , is now open for pre-orders. Every pre-order also entitles the buyer to a free pass to The Breaking the Financial Curse Masterclass.Williams explains that he felt compelled to write the book because during the pandemic he saw so many families suffer, losing everything they had in savings and/or retirement by way of a lost job or a major health event.He wanted to write the book for three main reasons:1. He realized that many hard-working families just like his own lost their wealth because they didn’t know the rules to the “Money Game.”2. He understands that if this trend continues, many families will lose their hard-earned money and assets they’ve worked so hard for without understanding why.3. He realized that many people would “do better” if they only just “knew better”.“In this book, I’m going to break down for you how to avoid the pitfalls set for us to lose the “Money Game,” Williams explains. “The reason why I’ve now been able to write this book and give you some tactical strategies on how to grow, protect and save money is because of my extensive background in banking, real estate, lending, finance, insurance and owning my own personal and business consulting firm.When it comes to money, I realized what worked and what didn’t, and why. So I decided to package this into a comprehensive book that isn’t just giving you a bunch of information. I’m a big fan of giving you the information that’s going to save you and your family’s wealth.”Williams adds that he likes to ask people some important questions:“Would you like to work all your life, save all your money up for retirement, then have an unforeseen health condition that wipes it all away? Or would you like to buy your first home or an investment property, then have a stroke, heart attack, cancer or any health condition, and the government forces you to sell your assets to pay for medical expenses? Do you have a finance coach that is helping you learn the rules of money and avoid these financial pitfalls? If your answer is ‘no’ to anyone of these questions, this book is for you.”The book teaches several important “Rules of The Money Game:”• How to build generational wealth tax free• How to create your own bank using life insurance• How to properly protect retirement funds• How to loan to yourself to fund a real estate investmentThe MasterClass covers other topics, including:• How to clean and structure a credit report for bank approval• How to turn credit into cash• How to fund a startup business with up to $250,000• How to create additional earned income streams• How to leverage personal credit to access high limit business fundingThe Breaking the Financial Curse MasterClass is for new and aspiring entrepreneurs - a business owner’s guidebook to creating a profitable business. Students are taught about credit principles, credit concepts and credit laws, in order for them to take their business and life to the next level. They are also shown how to build, access and leverage their personal and business credit to create passive and additional earned income streams.The MasterClass is FREE to those who purchase book in pre-launch. For more information, visit www.BreakingTheFinancialCurse.com About the AuthorWilliams is an author, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist who was born and raised in the tough streets of Miami by his mother, grandmother and grandfather. Throughout his journey he’s endured numerous challenges and setbacks, including having grown up with a father in prison, being raised by a single mother, dropping out of high school and being a teen father.However, at the age of 18, his life changed for the better. He made a decision to take charge of his own life and career which enabled him to start his own business.Williams is now dedicated his life to serving others through CEO Financial Literacy Academy which is a non-profit that he and his now 18-year-old son started to help underserved youth and young adults all around the world to “Break the Financial Curse” for them and their families.Williams has raised and trained his son Timothy as an entrepreneur since he was a young boy. His son graduated high school early with a 700-credit score and started a profitable business at the age of 16 under the direction of his father. Williams coached his son, Timothy, on how to build his personal and business credit profile.Timothy is the President of CEO Financial Literacy Academy. The goal of their non-profit is to duplicate the success that he’s had with his son with the underserved youth and youth adults all over the country by giving them access to the information, tools, the trades and more, through financial literacy and entrepreneurship programs and workshops.Williams non-profit recently partnered with OIC of South Florida, a community-based workforce, job development, and trading organization, to service the youth in Carol City Middle School and Brownsville Middle, well known schools in Miami-Dade School District, through the implementation of financial literacy and entrepreneurship programs.Williams is a serial entrepreneur. Presently, he runs several different companies, all of which are focused on training, teaching and developing others all around the world on how to successfully start and grow their businesses. He also owns his own Real Estate Brokerage by the name of CEO Realty Partners, and is the President of CEO Business & Consulting Services. Additionally, he’s the co-owner of a life insurance brokerage run by himself and his son by the name of CEO Wealth & Health Group.Williams’ mission is to help people of all ages become the best version of themselves through his endless philanthropic and entrepreneurial work. He also hosts regular Mastermind Courses for new, existing and aspiring entrepreneurs who want to take their lives and businesses to the next level.Williams is currently featured on a variety of TV shows, reality series, radio stations, schools, news stations, webinars, masterclasses, and podcasts to promote financial literacy & entrepreneurship. His book Breaking the Financial Curse teaches people of all ages that anything is possible and success is within their reach when they educate themselves financially.