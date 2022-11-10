Freddie Mac Publishes 2023 Debt Funding Calendar

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today published its 2023 funding calendar, which provides optional announcement dates for Reference Notes® securities and Reference Bills® securities. The 2023 funding calendar is available on the Debt Securities Auction page of FreddieMac.com. Reference Notes issuances and Reference Bills auctions may vary in size and frequency based on Freddie Mac’s funding needs or market demands.



If Freddie Mac uses one of the optional Reference Notes announcement dates set forth on Freddie Mac’s 2023 funding calendar to launch a Reference Notes issuance, Freddie Mac will announce the issuance in a press release, which will provide relevant transaction information.

Freddie Mac’s 2023 funding calendar also provides optional Reference Bills announcement dates. Reference Bills auctions will be optional each week on Monday mornings. If Monday is a holiday, the auction will occur on the next business day. All Reference Bills auctions will close at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time (ET) unless otherwise stated.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any of these securities. Any such offering will be made by an offering circular and, in the case of Reference Notes securities, the applicable pricing supplement.

