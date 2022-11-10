FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 vs. Quarter Ended September 30, 2021:

Total fundings increased 60.1% to $25.8 million from $16.1 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $15.9 to $15.7 million and loan participations up ~4,350% from $226 thousand to $10.1 million

Total net lease revenues and fees decreased 20.3% to $24.5 million from $30.7 million

Total net loan revenues and fees increased 1,249% to $1.6 million from $121 thousand

Gross profit decreased 49.8% to $6.4 million from $12.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased to $(2.9) million compared to $4.8 million

decreased to $(2.9) million compared to $4.8 million Net loss of $(6.3) million compared with net income of $1.7 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(6.9) million, or $(0.32) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share

Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 vs. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021:

Total fundings increased 38.3% to $78.9 million from $57.0 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $56.6 to $51.9 million and loan participations up ~6,753% from $395 thousand to $27.0 million

Total net lease revenues and fees decreased 12.1% to $82.7 million from $94.2 million

Total net loan revenues and fees increased 4,864% to $8.9 million from $179 thousand

Gross profit decreased 2.2% to $33.3 million from $34.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased to $3.4 million compared to $9.4 million

decreased to $3.4 million compared to $9.4 million Net income of $5.7 million compared with net income of $2.6 million

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $810 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share

¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

“FlexShopper is feeling the same headwind on consumer demand experienced by both traditional retailers and our peers in this challenging economic environment. As a result, we are observing a decline in response rates and approval rates which has created a gap in our near-term earnings. Despite the decrease in the online marketplace business, our retail partnership channel and repeat volume continue to grow in this environment.” said Richard House, CEO of FlexShopper.

FlexShopper CEO, Richard House, FlexShopper CFO, Russ Heiser and FlexShopper COO, John Davis will discuss the Company’s recent quarter, including financial and operating results, and strategic outlook on the Company’s earnings conference call and webcast.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Lease revenues and fees, net $ 24,512,086 $ 30,740,119 $ 82,746,874 $ 94,153,920 Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value 1,629,365 120,816 8,897,964 179,238 Total revenues 26,141,451 30,860,935 91,644,838 94,333,158 Costs and expenses: Cost of lease revenues and merchandise sold 18,746,897 18,005,170 56,114,813 59,959,590 Loan origination costs and fees 1,027,097 166,805 2,256,838 341,989 Marketing 2,393,185 1,824,402 8,178,120 5,571,237 Salaries and benefits 2,820,033 2,672,864 8,799,395 8,329,188 Operating expenses 5,702,800 4,325,825 17,124,288 13,654,038 Total costs and expenses 30,690,012 26,995,066 92,473,454 87,856,042 Operating (loss)/ income (4,548,561 ) 3,865,869 (828,616 ) 6,477,116 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,931,825 Interest expense including amortization of debt

issuance costs (3,030,142 ) (1,233,617 ) (7,336,048 ) (3,855,014 ) (Loss)/income before income taxes (7,578,703 ) 2,632,252 (8,164,664 ) 4,553,927 Benefit /(expense) from income taxes 1,298,269 (936,229 ) 13,892,516 (1,914,473 ) Net (loss)/ income (6,280,434 ) 1,696,023 5,727,852 2,639,454 Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares 609,778 609,777 1,829,332 1,829,322 Net income/(loss) attributable to common and Series

1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $ (6,890,212 ) 1,086,246 3,898,520 810,132 Basic and diluted income/(loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.32 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.18 $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.32 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.03 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES: Basic 21,681,853 21,383,647 21,611,879 21,377,978 Diluted 21,681,853 23,577,179 22,403,447 23,682,265





FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 5,274,219 $ 4,986,559 Restricted cash 481,867 108,083 Lease receivables, net 33,425,123 25,473,154 Loan receivables at fair value 26,591,546 3,560,108 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,478,800 1,823,256 Lease merchandise, net 30,652,824 40,942,112 Total current assets 97,904,379 76,893,272 Property and equipment, net 7,416,249 5,490,434 Right of use asset, net 1,445,159 1,553,330 Other assets, net 1,726,443 875,020 Deferred tax asset, net 13,607,949 - Total assets $ 122,100,179 $ 84,812,056 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,875,469 $ 7,982,180 Accrued payroll and related taxes 703,465 391,078 Promissory notes to related parties, net of $0 at 2022 and $1,274 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs, including accrued interest 1,182,585 1,053,088 Accrued expenses 3,243,570 2,987,646 Lease liability - current portion 198,853 172,732 Total current liabilities 9,203,942 12,586,724 Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $338,113 at

2022 and $413,076 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs 77,261,887 50,061,924 Promissory notes to related parties, net of current portion 10,750,000 3,750,000 Deferred income tax liability 178,160 495,166 Lease liabilities net of current portion 1,623,211 1,774,623 Total liabilities 99,017,200 68,668,437 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares,

issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value 851,660 851,660 Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares,

issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value 21,952,000 21,952,000 Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and

outstanding 21,750,804 shares at September 30, 2022 and 21,442,278 shares at

December 31, 2021 2,176 2,144 Additional paid in capital 39,771,593 38,560,117 Accumulated deficit (39,494,450 ) (45,222,302 ) Total stockholders’ equity 23,082,979 16,143,619 $ 122,100,179 $ 84,812,056

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)

2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 5,727,852 $ 2,639,454 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in)/ provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 56,114,813 59,959,590 Other depreciation and amortization 3,303,591 2,032,811 Amortization of debt issuance costs 163,169 177,647 Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation and warrants 950,003 1,417,699 Provision for doubtful accounts 42,639,102 30,566,352 Proceeds from sale of lease receivables 7,611,586 - Interest in kind added to promissory notes balance 128,223 9,460 Deferred income tax (13,924,955 ) 700,199 Gain on debt extinguishment - (1,931,825 ) Net changes in the fair value of loan receivables at fair value 1,938,570 54,236 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Lease receivables (58,202,657 ) (39,915,536 ) Loan receivables at fair value (24,970,008 ) (490,995 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 344,766 (80,795 ) Lease merchandise (45,825,525 ) (50,470,104 ) Security deposits (4,956 ) (8,338 ) Lease liabilities (8,732 ) (2,595 ) Accounts payable (4,106,711 ) (4,563,434 ) Accrued payroll and related taxes 312,387 277,774 Accrued expenses 264,019 788,228 Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities (27,545,463 ) 1,159,828 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs (4,855,150 ) (2,998,044 ) Purchases of data costs (1,220,722 ) (461,379 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,075,872 ) (3,459,424 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement 32,855,000 4,000,000 Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement (5,730,000 ) (6,575,000 ) Debt issuance related costs (86,932 ) (529,608 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 261,505 24,988 Proceeds from promissory notes 7,000,000 - Principal payment under finance lease obligation (8,388 ) (5,684 ) Repayment of installment loan (8,406 ) (8,406 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 34,282,779 (3,093,710 ) INCREASE / (DECREASE) IN CASH and RESTRICTED CASH 661,444 (5,393,306 ) CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 5,094,642 8,541,232 CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 5,756,086 $ 3,147,926 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 6,828,663 $ 3,702,949

Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased inventory), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

Three months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss)/income $(6,280,434 ) $1,696,023 $(7,976,457 ) (470.3 ) Income taxes (1,298,269 ) 936,229 (2,234,498 ) (238.7 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 56,283 43,067 13,216 30.7 Other amortization and depreciation 1,244,267 708,762 535,505 75.6 Interest expense 2,973,859 1,190,550 1,783,309 149.8 Stock-based compensation 387,298 265,407 121,891 45.9 Adjusted EBITDA $(2,916,996 ) $4,840,038 $(7,757,034 ) (160.3 )





Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $5,727,852 $2,639,454 $3,088,398 117.0 Income taxes (13,892,516 ) 1,914,473 (15,806,989 ) (825.7 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 163,169 177,647 (14,478 ) (8.1 ) Other amortization and depreciation 3,303,590 2,032,811 1,270,779 62.5 Interest expense 7,172,879 3,677,367 3,495,512 95.1 Stock-based compensation 950,003 894,892 55,111 6.2 Product/ infrastructure expenses - 10,000 (10,000 ) Gain on debt extinguishment - (1,931,825 ) 1,931,825 - Adjusted EBITDA $3,424,977 $9,414,819 $(5,989,842 ) (63.6 )

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) as well as its patented systems. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations during the holiday season, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and; expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

