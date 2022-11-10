Disrupting the Fast-Fashion Industry: Sustainability is the Key for Saina, a Clothing Brand by Women for Women
Women are exhausted by the prospect of finding new brands worthy their money. That’s why Saina Nia is approaching fashion with one word in mind: sustainability.
The fashion industry is one of the most problematic industries in the world, and as citizens of the world, we believe that it is our responsibility to do something about it.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s clothing is an industry plagued with issues – from rapidly changing trends to the ethical concerns of fast-fashion-induced mass production, women are constantly searching for clothes that feel as good as they look and fit. The internet is inundated with sponsored ads and paid promotions, leaving women everywhere exhausted by the prospect of branching out and finding new brands worthy of their hard-earned money. That’s why Saina Nia, the founder of Saina, is approaching fashion with one word in mind: sustainability.
Persian for “Phoenix,” Saina, is a women’s clothing line offering high-quality, trendy, and sustainable fashion. Their mission is powerful and direct: “Offer women fresh, well-made designs that empower them to feel like the gorgeous creatures they truly are, regardless of size.” The clothes are meant to flatter women, rather than forcing them into a fashionable look that may not be right for their body. Confidence and empowerment are the goals for Saina, and the company has set out to disrupt the fast-fashion industry, and put power back in the hands of the women who are tired of the endless barrage of “unboxing” videos of ubiquitous fast-fashion.
Quality is the key term to remember when advocating against fast-fashion, and that’s why Saina Nia warns her devoted followers to avoid unsustainable brands and companies. Not only are there ethical concerns about the workplace for many people who are employed by massive fast-fashion corporations, the environmental impact is devastating. Saina believes that everyone should be accountable for their practices, but the fashion industry is plagued with new concerns as the environmental impacts of fast-fashion add up – from pollution of our air, landfills, and oceans – to human rights violations, fast-fashion has proven itself to be impractical and unsustainable.
"The fashion industry is one of the most problematic industries in the world, and as citizens of the world, we believe that it is our responsibility to do something about it."
Saina offers women a collection they can be proud to wear, empowering them to express themselves with clothing that accentuates both their inner and outer beauty. Offering everyday wear, sports wear, and jewelry, the brand is constantly growing. Their rewards program offers consumers the ability to earn discounts, but more importantly, the membership educates women through their member-driven blogs and newsletters. The company writes about current affairs, health, exercise methods, and everything in between, offering loyal members access to information that is desperately needed as women continue to be targeted by misinformation that does not align with their values or beliefs.
If you are looking for a brand that offers more than high-quality clothing, and want to learn more about sustainable fashion, and how you can contribute to a solutions-based company seeking to disrupt the fashion industry, click here to learn more about Saina.
About Saina
Saina was founded by influencer and fashion designer Saina Nia, who drew inspiration from fashion as a creative outlet before launching her eponymous collection of sustainable pieces with a mission to empower women and promote body positivity. The brand implores women to feel confident by offering well-designed clothing that accentuate the female form, and celebrate the beauty of women. Saina Nia herself continues to take a hands-on approach to the brand through individual selection, curation, and design, guaranteeing her customers the highest quality standards in customer service.
