Modern Medicare is proud to announce its Partnership With Doreen Marino
Long Island Medicare agents team up to provide better service.
I really love to meet with new people, but when I can save them money and provide them better coverage it's a win win.”EAST NORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Medicare Agency is proud to announce its Partnership With Doreen Marino
— Doreen Marino
With the large demand for good Medicare agents to help the growing population of Medicare consumers on Long Island. Modern Medicare is proud to announce its partnership with Doreen Marino for Medicare by Doreen located in east Northport Long Island. Doreen brings many years of insurance and customer service to the table. However it was her straightforward nonsense approach to helping seniors that made it a no brainer for The Modern Medicare Agency to add her to the team.
Doreen believes strongly in educating her consumers and has a fantastic way of explaining the complex topic of Medicare health insurance. She has excellent patience and truly loves to help seniors. She operates her business in a hybrid way to help accommodate all Medicare recipients. She hosts several online and in person educational events to help both those new to Medicare as well as consumers who have been on for a while. You can schedule one on one appointments with Doreen at our Melville office, the comfort of your own home across the kitchen table. If your shy Doreen loves to hold presentations via Zoom or over the telephone. Doreen is an independent agent so she works with all the Major insurance carriers who work with outside agents. This is just another advantage of working with Doreen as she can help you understand original Medicare and help you compare Medicare Advantage plans (also known as Part C) Medicare supplemental plans and of course Part D prescription plans as well.
Medicare has become a big business over the years and this has many unscrupulous people trying to make a quick dollar. The Medicare Annual Election Period happens every year for a seven week period from October 15- December 7th. During this time many insurance agents who have a health insurance license will try and make some extra money enrolling Medicare consumers in a new plan. Unfortunately many of these agents are very inexperienced and this can cause a lot of problems from the consumer. Being enrolled on the wrong plan can lead to coverage disruptions with certain providers and may even cost consumers high copays and other out of pocket costs.
The Modern Medicare agency owner Paul Barrett is very happy to team up with Doreen and looks forward to helping more Long Islanders get the best coverage to meet their personal needs.
Paul Barrett
Modern Medicare Agency
+1 6313585793
email us here