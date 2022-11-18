Burke Metal Work Releases a Series of Zoo Animal Christmas Ornaments for the 2022 Holiday Season
As a Christmas Ornament connoisseur, I highly recommend Burke Metal Work gift items! Zoo lovers will be delighted with a customized ornament showcasing their favorite animal”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People all over the world go to the zoo with their families and friends and stroll through the park to see a variety of beautiful animals including elephants, koalas, turtles, birds, and so much more; but also to spend time with loved ones. A zoo is a magical place with so much to see. It gives everyone, adults and children alike an opportunity to disconnect from their daily lives in order that they may enjoy themselves without worry or responsibility - at least until they get back home! It is because of this that the zoo holds a special spot in the hearts of so many people.
For this reason, Burke Metal Work is excited to announce the release of a new series of Christmas Ornaments specifically for zoo lovers. Elephant Christmas ornaments were top of the list when designing their new series. However, they also included a koala ornament, a rhino ornament, and even a sloth ornament, on top of many more.
The variety of zoo animals available on this line of zoo ornaments leaves nothing to be desired. These Christmas ornaments are made with American Steel and make a perfect gift fo loved ones this holiday season. Whether searching for a stocking stuffer gift or a secret Santa gift, anyone and everyone will be sure to love their original zoo animal Christmas ornament.
Headquartered in Indiana, Burke Metal Work is a husband-and-wife team who opened a small business dedicated to their passion for metal work. With each line of ornaments offering an original concept, Burk Metal Work is sure to feature a line of ornamental gifts that will bring a smile to anyone’s face when gifted one.
Consumers can purchase directly from Burke Metal Work's website, or go to their Etsy store. Their shops showcase original lines of ornaments, keychains, and home décor for both indoor and outdoor use. There is something for everyone in the family to love.
Additionally, corporate offices may consider ordering a custom batch of ornaments in bulk to gift to their many loyal employees and clients alike. Nothing says thank you quite like an ornament that glistens on the tree and can be brought out year after year.
