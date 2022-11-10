Submit Release
FitLife Brands Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

OMAHA, NE – November 10, 2022 -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (OTC: FTLF), an international provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers marketed under the brand names NDS Nutrition, PMD, SirenLabs, Nutrology, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, Energize, and BioGenetic Laboratories, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 include:

  • Total revenue increased 24% to $8.3 million.
  • Online revenue increased 28% to $2.2 million and accounted for 26% of total revenue.
  • Wholesale revenue increased 23% to $6.1 million and accounted for 74% of total revenue.
  • Gross profit increased 10% to $3.2 million.
  • The Company generated net income of $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million during the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.9 million compared to $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2021.
  • The Company generated $2.6 million of cash in the third quarter of 2022, resulting in a quarter-end cash balance of $14.9 million.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, total revenue was $8.3 million compared to $6.7 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 24%. The increase reflects increased demand from both wholesale and online channels.

Management expects the Company’s wholesale revenue trends to remain lumpy based on the ordering patterns of our customers. As a result, we encourage investors to evaluate revenue trends for the wholesale channel over periods of two or more quarters. Growth in consumer purchases of the Company’s products in the wholesale channel, which tends to be a more stable indicator of demand, was positive during the third quarter, and remains positive thus far in the fourth quarter.

After growing approximately 21% year-over-year during the first and second quarters of 2022, online revenue increased 28% during the third quarter. Online revenue growth has remained strong thus far during the fourth quarter, with a 31% growth rate during the month of October.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 10% to $3.4 million. Gross margin decreased to 39.0% compared to 43.9% during the same period last year. The reduction in the gross margin percentage for the quarter is primarily attributable to higher product costs. We expect the recent margin pressure will be temporary as production costs decline and as higher-margin online sales become a larger percentage of the Company’s total revenue.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million during the same quarter in 2021. Basic earnings per share was $0.27 and diluted earnings per share was $0.24, compared to $0.25 and $0.23 during the same quarter in 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, adjusted EBITDA, was $1.9 million compared to $1.7 million in the same period last year. Please see the non-GAAP financial measures table below for a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA.

For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022, total revenue was $23.4 million, an increase of 13% over the comparable period in 2021, with wholesale revenue increasing 10% and online revenue increasing 24%. Gross profit increased 5% to $9.8 million, and the gross margin decreased to 42.0% compared to 45.5% last year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income decreased 5% to $4.0 million from $4.2 million, primarily due to the forgiveness of the Company’s PPP loan during 2021. Basic earnings per share for the same time period was $0.87 compared to $0.95 last year, and diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.79 from $0.87 last year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, adjusted EBITDA was $5.8 million compared to $5.3 million in the same period last year. Please see the non-GAAP financial measures table below for a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA.

Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Despite a somewhat challenging operating environment, I am encouraged by the continued growth in our wholesale and online businesses. We continue to actively pursue opportunities to deploy our strong and growing cash balance into accretive acquisitions.”

About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 130 different dietary supplements to promote sports nutrition, improved performance, weight loss and general health primarily through domestic and international GNC franchise locations as well as through more than 17,000 additional domestic retail locations and, increasingly, online. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information please visit our website at www.fitlifebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
  
The financial presentation below contains certain financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the SEC, including non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in this Annual Report in accordance with GAAP. 
  
As presented below, non-GAAP EBITDA excludes interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA excludes, in addition to interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, M&A/integration activities, restatement related expenses and non-recurring gains or losses. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expense and other items that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures in the financial presentation below allows investors to compare the Company’s financial results with the Company’s historical financial results and is an important measure of the Company’s comparative financial performance. 



FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
ASSETS: September 30,   December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (Unaudited)    
CURRENT ASSETS      
   Cash $ 14,929,000     $ 9,897,000  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of doubtful accounts of $50,000 and $55,000, respectively   1,535,000       945,000  
Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $203,000 and $56,000, respectively   7,578,000       6,520,000  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   229,000       322,000  
      Total current assets   24,271,000       17,684,000  
       
Property and equipment, net   53,000       70,000  
Right of use asset, net of amortization of $363,000 and $322,000, respectively   117,000       158,000  
Intangibles, net of amortization of $62,000 and $30,000, respectively   160,000       192,000  
Goodwill   358,000       358,000  
Deferred tax asset   1,992,000       3,045,000  
    TOTAL ASSETS $ 26,951,000     $ 21,507,000  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
   Accounts payable $ 3,966,000     $ 2,880,000  
   Accrued expense and other liabilities   625,000       491,000  
   Product returns   617,000       632,000  
   Lease liability - current portion   54,000       55,000  
      Total current liabilities   5,262,000       4,058,000  
       
Long-term lease liability, net of current portion   63,000       103,000  
      TOTAL LIABILITIES   5,325,000       4,161,000  
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding      
as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 4,555,957 and 4,552,485      
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   46,000       46,000  
Treasury stock, 0 and 881,311 shares, respectively   -       (2,087,000 )
   Additional paid-in capital   30,766,000       32,529,000  
   Accumulated deficit   (9,186,000 )     (13,142,000 )
      TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   21,626,000       17,346,000  
       
    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 26,951,000     $ 21,507,000  
       
 
       



FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021  
(Unaudited)  
                   
    Three months ended   Nine months ended  
    September 30   September 30  
      2022       2021       2022       2021    
                   
                   
 Revenue   $ 8,314,000     $ 6,705,000     $ 23,433,000     $ 20,710,000    
 Cost of goods sold     5,070,000       3,760,000       13,587,000       11,289,000    
 Gross profit     3,244,000       2,945,000       9,846,000       9,421,000    
                   
OPERATING EXPENSES:                  
     Selling, general and administrative     1,686,000       1,496,000       4,834,000       4,655,000    
     Depreciation and amortization     17,000       18,000       49,000       41,000    
         Total operating expenses     1,703,000       1,514,000       4,883,000       4,696,000    
OPERATING INCOME     1,541,000       1,431,000       4,963,000       4,725,000    
                   
OTHER INCOME                  
Interest income     (43,000 )     (7,000 )     (59,000 )     (18,000 )  
Gain on debt forgiveness     -       -       -       (453,000 )  
        Total other income     (43,000 )     (7,000 )     (59,000 )     (471,000 )  
                   
PRE-TAX NET INCOME     1,584,000       1,438,000       5,022,000       5,196,000    
                   
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     364,000       313,000       1,066,000       1,034,000    
                   
NET INCOME   $ 1,220,000     $ 1,125,000     $ 3,956,000     $ 4,162,000    
                   
NET INCOME PER SHARE                  
  Basic   $ 0.27     $ 0.25     $ 0.87     $ 0.95    
  Diluted   $ 0.24     $ 0.23     $ 0.79     $ 0.87    
  Basic weighted average common shares     4,555,957       4,422,760       4,555,347       4,374,212    
  Diluted weighted average common shares   4,988,271       4,818,096       4,978,828       4,808,708    
                   
   
                   



FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021  
           
           
    Nine months ended September 30  
      2022       2021    
    (Unaudited)  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
  Net income   $ 3,956,000     $ 4,162,000    
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
    Depreciation and amortization     49,000       41,000    
    Right of use asset amortization and lease liability     41,000       37,000    
    Allowance for doubtful accounts     (5,000 )     13,000    
    Allowance for inventory obsolescence     147,000       (19,000 )  
Stock compensation expense     295,000       345,000    
    Forgiveness of PPP loan     -       (453,000 )  
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
    Accounts receivable     (585,000 )     572,000    
    Inventories     (1,205,000 )     (2,786,000 )  
    Deferred tax asset     1,053,000       1,034,000    
    Prepaid expense and other current assets     93,000       (77,000 )  
    Accounts payable     1,086,000       354,000    
Lease liability     (41,000 )     (37,000 )  
    Accrued expense and other liabilities     134,000       (39,000 )  
    Product returns     (15,000 )     53,000    
          Net cash provided by operating activities     5,003,000       3,200,000    
           
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
    Cash paid for acquistion of Nutrology     -       (529,000 )  
          Net cash used in investing activities     -       (529,000 )  
           
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     29,000       54,000    
   Repurchases of common stock and options     -       (444,000 )  
          Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     29,000       (390,000 )  
           
CHANGE IN CASH     5,032,000       2,281,000    
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD     9,897,000       6,336,000    
CASH, END OF PERIOD   $ 14,929,000     $ 8,617,000    
           
           
   
           



FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.  
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA  
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021  
                                   
                                   
      For the three months ended September 30,     For the nine months ended September 30,  
      2022     2021     2022     2021  
      (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
  Net income   $ 1,220,000     $ 1,125,000     $ 3,956,000     $ 4,162,000  
  Interest income, net     (43,000 )   (7,000 )     (59,000 )   (18,000 )
  Provision for income taxes     364,000       313,000       1,066,000       1,034,000  
  Depreciation and amortization     17,000       18,000       49,000       41,000  
  EBITDA     1,558,000       1,449,000       5,012,000       5,219,000  
  Non-cash and non-recurring adjustments                                
  Stock compensation expense     91,000       107,000       295,000       345,000  
  M&A/integration expenses     6,000       109,000       214,000       204,000  
  Restatement-related costs     220,000       -       275,000       -  
  Non-recurring gains     -       -       -       (453,000 )
  Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,875,000     $ 1,665,000     $ 5,796,000     $ 5,315,000  
                                   



 


