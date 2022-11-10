Submit Release
AKF Welcomes Jeff Gutsfeld as Director of Regional Business Development

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AKF Group welcomes Jeff Gutsfeld as Director of Regional Business Development. In this role, Jeff is responsible for expanding AKF’s general client base and portfolio throughout New England, as well as nationally in the Higher Education sector. An experienced business development and marketing professional with nearly 30 years of experience, Jeff demonstrates a successful history of achieving record level revenue and volume results by interacting with prospective clients and centers of influence. His unique business development and exceptional relationship building skills are driven by a strong presence in the industry and vast professional network. Jeff’s innate ability to create trust and connect people is evidenced in the results he has delivered throughout the complex, solution-oriented professional services industry. He excels at uncovering new opportunities and turning them into mutually beneficial outcomes for both clients and firm members. Please join us in welcoming Jeff to AKF!

About AKF Group

Through a commitment to optimizing spaces, AKF’s MEP/FP engineering, design, and technology expertise powers human potential in buildings so occupants can live, heal, learn, work, and play to the best of their abilities. We build flexible and high-performance spaces to achieve the highest quality of convenience and comfort to motivate people and communities. Our experienced professionals are dedicated to innovating new ways to design for the built environment amidst the evolving landscape and trends of the AEC industry. With successful projects completed worldwide, AKF is headquartered in New York City with thirteen offices throughout the United States and Mexico.

