Ultragenyx Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) announced that Mardi Dier, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President, is leaving the company, effective November 15, 2022, to assume the dual role of CFO and Chief Business Development Officer at privately held ACELYRIN, INC. Ted Huizenga, Chief Accounting Officer, and Aaron Olsen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Finance, will lead ongoing finance activities during the search for a successor.

“Mardi has been a valuable partner over the past two-plus years, helping me to ensure we are well capitalized with a foundation of fiscal responsibility as we head into 2023,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “Mardi will remain available to our team through the end of the year as we identify the right leader for this function.”

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel therapies to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved medicines and treatment candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

