ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, November 21, 2022.



The Company has scheduled a conference call the next morning, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET to review its third quarter financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 29, 2022 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #4621568.

The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q after the market closes on Monday, November 21, 2022. As described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed on November 10, 2022, the Company is making this filing on a delayed basis to allow time to restate its financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. This restatement is being made to correct a mistake related to deferred compensation expense (consisting of earned and unused paid time off) that resulted in the understatement of administrative expenses by approximately $222,000 during the first quarter of 2022. This correction had no impact on the Company’s cash position or product sales.

The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the third quarter of 2022 that were disclosed on October 5, 2022.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which can be accessed under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company, after the market closes on Monday, November 21, 2022.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

Contacts:

Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO

ImmuCell Corporation

(207) 878-2770

Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700

iccc@lythampartners.com