LifeMD, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Fourteenth consecutive quarter of record consolidated revenue. Third quarter 2022 consolidated revenue of $31.4 million up 26% from the same year ago period.



Adjusted EPS of $(0.03), 91% improvement versus the prior year, 86% sequentially versus prior quarter.

Remain on track to achieve consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability in fourth quarter 2022.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter reduced to $889,000.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All figure comparisons are to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights

Record revenue of $31.4 million, up 26%.

Consolidated Gross Margin of 85%, up from 80% in the same year-ago period. Gross profit totaled $26.7 million.

93% of revenue generated by subscriptions.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced to $889,000 in the third quarter; remain on track to achieve consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the fourth quarter 2022.

Adjusted EPS $(0.03), up 91% versus same year-ago period and a 86% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).



Q3 and Recent Operational Highlights

Continued leverage of Selling and Marketing expenses, with third quarter expenses as a percentage of revenue reducing to 55%, a 1,700-basis point improvement versus the prior quarter and a 2,600-basis point improvement versus the same year-ago period.

Virtual primary care business saw average daily patient acquisition increase by 440% from prior quarter with strong retention and high patient satisfaction scores.

Telehealth active subscribers increased 36% to approximately 176,000.

Reduced blended telehealth Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) by 18% versus year-ago period and by 8% sequentially versus prior quarter.

Executed an agreement with our third pharmaceutical partner using LifeMD’s technology and affiliated medical group for 4 additional branded prescription medications.

In final stages of WorkSimpli divestiture process. Actively in negotiations and received interest from multiple bidders.

WorkSimpli active subscribers increased by 45% to approximately 150,000 worldwide subscribers.

WorkSimpli performance remains on a tremendous trajectory with third quarter results producing 57% year-over-year revenue growth with mid-teens EBITDA margins. WorkSimpli remains on track to deliver 2023 EBITDA margins of 25%-plus coupled with significant growth in revenue.





Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended September 30 Y-o-Y Key Performance Metrics 2022 2021 % Growth Revenue Telehealth $ 21,365 $ 18,541 15 % WorkSimpli $ 10,047 $ 6,406 57 % Total Revenue $ 31,412 $ 24,947 26 % Subscription Revenue as % of Total 93% 92% 1 % Telehealth Volume Total Telehealth Orders 220,933 255,138 -13 % Total Active Subscribers 175,944 129,100 36 % WorkSimpli Active Subscribers 149,905 103,395 45 %

Management Commentary

“During the third quarter, LifeMD made significant progress against our top strategic and operational priorities. We came significantly closer this quarter toward our goal of achieving consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter 2022, performing even better than our profitability expectations and reducing our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA loss to under $(1) million for the quarter. This significant improvement in profitability was driven by strengthening unit economics, reduced CAC’s and improved efficiency brought by scale. In addition, our WorkSimpli business continued to exponentially grow both top and bottom-line results driven by 45% growth in active subscribers versus prior year, while achieving record profitability,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman & CEO of LifeMD. “Additionally, beyond our core direct-to-consumer telehealth businesses, we continue to successfully build out our Business-to-Business operation, leveraging our best-in-class healthcare marketing and patient service capabilities to partner directly with pharmaceutical clients. We recently executed an agreement with our third client in this vertical and have a robust pipeline of additional deals under discussion that we expect to become accretive to our 2023 results. We have also made sizeable progress in the WorkSimpli process and are currently in late-stage negotiations after attracting interest from multiple bidders. We remain laser-focused though on maximizing value for our shareholders from this asset as the fundamentals of this business continue to support tremendous future profitability and free cash flow growth that is accretive to LifeMD overall.”

LifeMD CFO Marc Benathen, commented: “During the quarter, we executed extremely well against our initiative to achieve consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter 2022, exceeding even our own expectations for bottom-line performance. In doing so, we reduced our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA loss to under $1 million. While we experienced a slight sequential decline in telehealth revenue versus the second quarter, this was intentional and a result of the continued work we’ve done to re-focus our growth efforts on our most profitable offerings that will drive long-term margin expansion and growth. In doing so, we cut back all activities related to consumer offerings that did not meet our profitability thresholds which while eliminating some short-term growth ensures that we maintain a base of patients and offerings that will drive continued growth at high levels of profitability. As previously guided in the second quarter, this reset process will continue to play out through year-end with a return to higher levels of growth supported by strong bottom-line margins in 2023 and beyond. In addition, our WorkSimpli subsidiary continued to post record results ahead of our own expectations on both the top and bottom-line including achieving EBITDA margins in the mid-teens. We are increasingly bullish on the financial and cash flow growth for WorkSimpli as we work through the late stages of the current process with a focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value. In addition to WorkSimpli, we currently have access to additional non-dilutive financing options that can further augment liquidity. We expect to consummate a transaction before the end of the year.”

Q3 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased 26% to $31.4 million from $24.9 million in 2021. The increase in revenues was attributable to a 15% increase in telehealth revenue and a 57% increase in WorkSimpli revenue versus the year-ago period.





Gross profit increased by 35% to $26.7 million, compared to $19.9 million in the prior year. Gross margins reached 85% on a consolidated basis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Gross margins for the telehealth business totaled 79%.





Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $8.1 million or $(0.26) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $14.4 million or $(0.54) per share in the prior year.





Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled a loss of $889,000, an improvement of 90% versus the same year-ago period and 87% sequentially versus the prior quarter. (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).





Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled a loss of $(0.03) per share, compared to an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.34) in the same year-ago period. Adjusted EPS improved 87% sequentially versus the prior quarter (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).



Financial Guidance

For the Fourth Quarter 2022, the Company expects:

Consolidated Revenue to total between $33.0 million and $34.0 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $0 million and $2 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDA margins of between 0% and 6%

Listeners are encouraged to review the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors, historical results of operations and financial condition as provided in these reports.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Tables to Follow

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 5,836,823 $ 41,328,039 Accounts receivable, net 2,538,118 980,055 Product deposit 108,051 203,556 Inventory, net 3,676,131 1,616,600 Other current assets 814,576 793,190 Total Current Assets 12,973,699 44,921,440 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 533,561 233,805 Right of use asset, net 1,289,250 1,752,448 Capitalized software, net 7,991,836 2,995,789 Goodwill 5,654,665 - Intangible assets, net 4,918,550 19,761 Total Non-current Assets 20,387,862 5,001,803 Total Assets $ 33,361,561 $ 49,923,243 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,797,544 $ 9,059,214 Accrued expenses 11,082,354 11,595,605 Notes payable, net - 63,400 Current operating lease liabilities 702,237 607,490 Deferred revenue 2,353,152 1,499,880 Total Current Liabilities 24,935,287 22,825,589 Long-term Liabilities Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 705,702 1,178,544 Contingent consideration 3,120,250 100,000 Purchase price payable 1,517,381 - Total Liabilities 30,278,620 24,104,133 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,272 and $1,175 per share as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 4,451,137 4,110,822 Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $27.27 and $25.62 per share as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 140 140 Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 31,457,775 and 30,704,434 shares issued, 31,354,735 and 30,601,394 outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 314,578 307,045 Additional paid-in capital 177,131,586 164,517,634 Accumulated deficit (177,851,083 ) (141,921,085 ) Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost (163,701 ) (163,701 ) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity (568,480 ) 22,740,033 Non-controlling interest (799,716 ) (1,031,745 ) Total Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity (1,368,196 ) 21,708,288 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity $ 33,361,561 $ 49,923,243

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues Telehealth revenue, net $ 21,365,178 $ 18,540,897 $ 66,231,202 $ 47,623,822 WorkSimpli revenue, net 10,047,291 6,406,302 24,682,602 17,835,100 Total revenues, net 31,412,469 24,947,199 90,913,804 65,458,922 Cost of revenues Cost of telehealth revenue 4,502,919 4,969,306 14,042,112 12,113,336 Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 213,923 127,181 558,216 314,428 Total cost of revenues 4,716,842 5,096,487 14,600,328 12,427,764 Gross profit 26,695,627 19,850,712 76,313,476 53,031,158 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 17,200,859 20,293,935 60,928,649 61,372,815 General and administrative expenses 12,476,760 10,695,663 38,029,907 28,194,305 Goodwill impairment charge - - 2,735,000 - Other operating expenses 1,525,645 818,404 4,804,623 2,264,257 Customer service expenses 1,488,428 505,880 3,428,098 1,274,392 Development costs 821,636 128,134 1,951,039 561,793 Total expenses 33,513,328 32,442,016 111,877,316 93,667,562 Operating loss (6,817,701 ) (12,591,304 ) (35,563,840 ) (40,636,404 ) Interest expense, net (132,235 ) (1,824,777 ) (432,405 ) (2,866,150 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (248,000 ) - 2,487,000 - Gain on debt forgiveness - - 63,400 184,914 Net loss (7,197,936 ) (14,416,081 ) (33,445,845 ) (43,317,640 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 83,737 (62,706 ) 154,464 (531,182 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. (7,281,673 ) (14,353,375 ) (33,600,309 ) (42,786,458 ) Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) - (2,329,688 ) - Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (8,058,236 ) $ (14,353,375 ) $ (35,929,997 ) $ (42,786,458 ) Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.26 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.66 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.26 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.66 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 30,935,643 26,684,591 30,830,533 25,820,478 Diluted 30,935,643 26,684,591 30,830,533 25,820,478

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (7,197,936 ) $ (14,416,081 ) $ (33,445,845 ) $ (43,317,640 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount - 1,567,677 - 2,090,236 Amortization of capitalized software 770,873 114,062 1,746,899 177,926 Amortization of intangibles 325,495 617 666,782 340,457 Accretion of consideration payable 37,373 - 172,741 - Depreciation of fixed assets 43,761 2,865 117,008 2,865 Gain on forgiveness of debt - - (63,400 ) (184,914 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 248,000 - (2,487,000 ) - Goodwill impairment charge - - 2,735,000 - Operating lease payments 172,836 24,588 463,198 73,767 Stock compensation expense 3,336,213 3,110,816 11,850,000 7,983,891 Stock issued for legal settlement 816,000 - 816,000 - Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable (24,491 ) 115,121 (1,558,063 ) (969,053 ) Product deposit 332,790 479,816 95,505 (95,183 ) Inventory (710,889 ) 27,023 (2,052,363 ) (322,836 ) Other current assets 58,629 (242,122 ) (21,386 ) (534,479 ) Change in operating lease liability (167,644 ) (23,432 ) (378,095 ) (68,085 ) Deferred revenue 360,650 54,043 853,272 519,101 Accounts payable (1,026,708 ) (2,406,968 ) 1,827,103 (1,150,858 ) Accrued expenses (150,954 ) 4,172,834 (2,303,466 ) 8,195,255 Net cash used in operating activities (2,776,002 ) (7,419,141 ) (20,966,110 ) (27,259,550 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (2,220,018 ) (779,160 ) (6,742,946 ) (1,731,507 ) Purchase of equipment (21,546 ) (51,989 ) (378,877 ) (70,105 ) Purchase of intangible assets - (22,231 ) (4,000,500 ) (22,231 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - - (1,012,395 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (2,241,564 ) (853,380 ) (12,134,718 ) (1,823,843 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash proceeds from private placement offering, net - - - 13,495,270 Proceeds from issuance of debt instruments - - - 15,000,000 Cash proceeds from sale of common stock under ATM - 493,481 - 493,481 Cash proceeds from exercise of options - 54,000 90,400 820,750 Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants - 168,610 38,500 480,609 Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) - (2,329,688 ) - Proceeds from notes payable - - - 963,965 Repayment of notes payable - (374,834 ) - (1,494,784 ) Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild (62,500 ) - (93,750 ) - Purchase of membership interest of WorkSimpli - - - (300,000 ) Reduction of membership interest of WorkSimpli 12,150 - 12,150 - Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000 ) (36,000 ) (108,000 ) (108,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (862,913 ) 305,257 (2,390,388 ) 29,351,291 Net (decrease) increase in cash (5,880,479 ) (7,967,264 ) (35,491,216 ) 267,898 Cash at beginning of period 11,717,302 17,414,237 41,328,039 9,179,075 Cash at end of period $ 5,836,823 $ 9,446,973 $ 5,836,823 $ 9,446,973 Cash paid for interest Cash paid during the period for interest $ - $ - $ - $ 120,062 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Cashless exercise of options $ 42 $ 8,730 $ 297 $ 8,730 Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition $ - $ - $ 8,079,367 $ - Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition $ - $ - $ 500,000 $ - Warrants issued for debt instruments $ - $ - $ - $ 6,270,710 Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $ - $ - $ 63,400 $ 184,914 Additional purchase of membership interest in WorkSimpli issued in performance options $ - $ - $ - $ 144,002

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, litigation costs, gain on debt forgiveness, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses, goodwill impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, litigation costs, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses, goodwill impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in whole numbers, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (8,058,236 ) $ (14,353,375 ) $ (35,929,997 ) $ (42,786,458 ) Interest expense (excluding debt discount and acceleration of debt) 17,550 142,415 92,090 435,599 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,177,502 117,544 2,703,430 521,248 Amortization of debt discount - 1,567,677 - 2,090,236 Gain on debt forgiveness - - (63,400 ) (184,914 ) Financing transactions expense - 186,682 152,015 1,259,072 Litigation costs 813,000 64,541 1,517,359 279,666 Inventory valuation adjustment - - 230,661 - Severance costs - - 179,090 - Acquisitions expenses - - 265,153 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 248,000 - (2,487,000 ) - Goodwill impairment charge - - 2,735,000 - Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 114,685 114,685 340,315 340,315 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 685,242 - 685,242 - Preferred dividends 776,563 - 2,329,688 - Stock-based compensation expense 3,336,213 3,110,816 11,850,000 7,983,891 Adjusted EBITDA $ (889,481 ) $ (9,049,016 ) $ (15,400,354 ) $ (30,061,346 )