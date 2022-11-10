Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,421 in the last 365 days.

Acutus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today reported results for the third quarter of 2022.

Recent Updates:

  • Reported revenue of $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.6 million in the same quarter last year
  • Global mapping procedures volumes increased 17% from the same quarter last year
  • Generated significant year-over-year reductions in operating expenses and cash burn for the third quarter of 2022
  • Submitted US premarket approval (PMA) application for the AcQBlate Force-Sensing Ablation Catheter and System
  • Announced achievement of Original Equipment Manufacturer milestone in sale of left-heart access portfolio to Medtronic, triggering a $20 million contingent consideration earnout payment from Medtronic

“Our teams continued to execute our strategy, as we achieved another quarter of strong year-over-year growth in procedure volumes while further improving our operating and financial performance,” said David Roman, President & CEO of Acutus. “We are pleased with the trends in our underlying results, including strong mapping procedure volume growth and increased revenue share capture within existing accounts, and we are taking the necessary steps to strengthen our foundation for future growth. These include the filing of the US PMA for AcQBlate and continued optimization of our expense profile, as well as furthering the transition of our left-heart access portfolio to Medtronic.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenue was $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.6 million in the third quarter last year. This decrease of $1.0 million was entirely driven by a decrease of $1.1 million in capital revenue, offsetting a $0.1 million increase in Disposables and Service/Other revenue. Gross margin was negative 91% on a GAAP basis for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and negative 86% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This decrease in gross margin was primarily attributable to lower sales and the recognition of unfavorable manufacturing variances.

Operating expenses on a GAAP basis were $17.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $23.2 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease of $6.0 million was primarily attributable to a $1.3 million benefit from the employee retention credit (ERC), lower selling, general and administrative expenses of $5.4 million from cost savings initiatives enacted earlier this year and a $2.8 million reduction in research and development expenses related to the program prioritization. These reductions were partially offset by $1.3 million in restructuring charges that were not incurred in the prior year and an increase of $2.2 million for the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Rhythm Xience, Inc. prior to our IPO.

Net loss on a GAAP basis was $20.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and net loss per share was $0.72 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 28.4 million, compared to a net loss of $28.5 million and a net loss per share of $0.94 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 30.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

Excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment, gain on sale of business, debt refinancing charges, restructuring charges, the employee retention credit benefit and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, the Company’s non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $20.0 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to a net loss of $26.7 million, or $0.87 per share in the same period of the prior year.

Total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $70.5 million as of September 30, 2022.

Outlook
The Company continues to experience year-over-year headwinds related to foreign exchange and capital equipment sales. In late September, the Company started to experience disruptions in the supply chain for certain raw materials that negatively impacted revenue in the third quarter of 2022 and is expected to have a further negative impact in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company now expects revenue to be in a range from $15.5-$16.0 million, which includes incremental headwinds related to both foreign exchange and supply chain pressures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes references to non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of its operating performance because they exclude items that are primarily non-cash accounting line items unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures, as Acutus calculates them, may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to the Company. These non-GAAP financial results are not intended to represent and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition related costs, discontinued operations, asset/goodwill impairments, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring charges, stock repurchases and other adjustments for non-operating items, such as gain on sale of business, debt financing charges, and employee retention credit benefits. To the extent such non-GAAP financial measures are used in the future, the Company expects to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure has been provided under the heading “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results” in the financial statement tables attached to this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
Acutus will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3e071f2eac494dbcbf755038c36c29e9. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Acutus investor relations website at ir.acutusmedical.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Acutus Medical, Inc.
Acutus is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase the Company’s systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States and globally, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Acutus’ response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Caroline Corner Levitate
Westwicke ICR M: 260-408-5383
D: 415-202-5678 acutus@levitatenow.com 
caroline.corner@westwicke.com 


 
Acutus Medical, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
(in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,003     $ 24,071  
Marketable securities, short-term   38,299       76,702  
Restricted cash, short-term   150       150  
Accounts receivable   3,213       3,633  
Inventory   14,596       16,408  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   9,633       5,326  
Total current assets   93,894       126,290  
       
Marketable securities, long-term         7,120  
Restricted cash, long-term   4,000        
Property and equipment, net   10,087       13,670  
Right-of-use assets, net   4,027       4,521  
Intangible assets, net   1,633       5,013  
Goodwill         12,026  
Other assets   986       1,152  
Total assets $ 114,627     $ 169,792  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 4,638     $ 7,519  
Accrued liabilities   8,917       9,096  
Contingent consideration, short-term   1,900       1,500  
Operating lease liabilities, short-term   392       395  
Warrant liability   2,475        
Total current liabilities   18,322       18,510  
       
Operating lease liabilities, long-term   4,204       4,591  
Long-term debt   34,310       40,415  
Contingent consideration, long-term         500  
Other long-term liabilities   10       50  
Total liabilities   56,846       64,066  
       
Stockholders' equity      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value          
Common stock, $0.001 par value   28       28  
Additional paid-in capital   592,296       584,613  
Accumulated deficit   (533,422 )     (478,698 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,121 )     (217 )
Total stockholders' equity   57,781       105,726  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 114,627     $ 169,792  
               


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
       
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2022       2021       2022       2021  
                               
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Revenue $ 3,644     $ 4,601     $ 11,401     $ 12,901  
               
Costs and operating (income) expenses:              
Cost of products sold   6,951       8,539       23,589       22,986  
Research and development   5,946       9,299       21,884       27,843  
Selling, general and administrative   9,679       15,805       38,207       47,658  
Goodwill impairment               12,026        
Restructuring   1,331             2,280        
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   198       (1,953 )     1,153       (3,364 )
Gain on sale of business               (43,575 )      
Total costs and operating expenses   24,105       31,690       55,564       95,123  
Loss from operations   (20,461 )     (27,089 )     (44,163 )     (82,222 )
               
Other income (expense):              
Loss on debt extinguishment               (7,947 )      
Change in fair value of warrant liability   904             904        
Interest income   241       19       292       88  
Interest expense   (1,109 )     (1,441 )     (3,810 )     (4,285 )
Total other income (expense), net   36       (1,422 )     (10,561 )     (4,197 )
Loss before income taxes   (20,425 )     (28,511 )     (54,724 )     (86,419 )
Income tax benefit                      
Net loss $ (20,425 )   $ (28,511 )   $ (54,724 )   $ (86,419 )
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities   39       (13 )           (3 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment   (351 )     (183 )     (904 )     (317 )
Comprehensive loss $ (20,737 )   $ (28,707 )   $ (55,628 )   $ (86,739 )
               
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.72 )   $ (0.94 )   $ (1.93 )   $ (2.99 )
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   28,359,516       30,460,466       28,273,207       28,890,382  
                               


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)   2022       2021  
               
  (unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (54,724 )   $ (86,419 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation expense   4,653       4,227  
AcQMap Systems converted to sales   266        
Sales-type lease gain   (87 )      
Amortization of intangible assets   370       480  
Stock-based compensation expense   7,497       10,263  
Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net   237       1,011  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   741       1,032  
Amortization of right-of-use assets   480       496  
Goodwill impairment   12,026        
Loss on debt extinguishment   7,947        
Gain on sale of business   (43,575 )      
Direct costs paid related to sale of business   (2,917 )      
Change in fair value of warrant liability   (904 )      
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   1,153       (3,364 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   420       (2,030 )
Inventory   1,812       (2,004 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (4,296 )     (59 )
Other assets   386       (369 )
Accounts payable   (2,929 )     (1,813 )
Accrued liabilities   (179 )     1,862  
Operating lease liabilities   (390 )     (432 )
Other long-term liabilities   (40 )     18  
Net cash used in operating activities   (72,053 )     (77,101 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Proceeds from sale of business   50,000        
Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities   (33,235 )     (70,020 )
Sales of available-for-sale marketable securities   18,599       8,590  
Maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities   59,642       98,507  
Purchases of property and equipment   (2,473 )     (6,587 )
Net cash provided by investing activities   92,533       30,490  
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repayment of debt   (44,550 )      
Penalty fees paid for early prepayment of debt   (1,063 )      
Borrowing under new debt   34,825        
Payment of debt issuance costs   (626 )      
Payment of deferred offering costs         (572 )
Payment of contingent consideration   (873 )     (3,152 )
Repurchase of common shares to pay employee withholding taxes   (62 )      
Proceeds from stock options exercises   66       703  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs         82,664  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan   182       440  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (12,101 )     80,083  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (447 )     (214 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   7,932       33,258  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period   24,221       25,384  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period $ 32,153     $ 58,642  
               


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results
(Unaudited)
                           
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Cost of
products sold		   Research and
development		   Selling, general
and
administrative		   Income (loss)
from
operations		   Other
expenses,
net		   Net income
(loss)		   Basic and
diluted
EPS
Reported $ 6,951     $ 5,946     $ 9,679     $ (20,461 )   $ 36     $ (20,425 )   $ (0.72 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles   (50 )                 50             50        
Stock-based compensation   (93 )     (349 )     (1,442 )     1,884             1,884       0.07  
Employee retention credit   813     414       919       (2,146 )           (2,146 )     (0.08 )
Restructuring                     1,331             1,331       0.05  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                     198             198       0.01  
Change in fair value of warrant liability                           (904 )           (0.03 )
Adjusted $ 7,621     $ 6,011     $ 9,156     $ (19,144 )   $ (868 )   $ (20,012 )   $ (0.70 )


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Cost of
products sold		   Research and
development		   Selling, general
and
administrative		   Loss from
operations		   Other
expenses,
net		   Net loss   Basic and
diluted EPS
Reported $ 8,539     $ 9,299     $ 15,805     $ (27,089 )   $ (1,422 )   $ (28,511 )   $ (0.94 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles   (155 )           (5 )     160             160       0.01  
Stock-based compensation   (243 )     (567 )     (2,767 )     3,577             3,577       0.12  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                     (1,953 )           (1,953 )     (0.06 )
Adjusted $ 8,141     $ 8,732     $ 13,033     $ (25,305 )   $ (1,422 )   $ (26,727 )   $ (0.87 )
                                                       

Acutus Medical, Inc.
Key Business Metrics

Installed Base & Procedure Volumes

Our total installed base as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 are set forth in the table below:

    September 30,
    2022   2021
         
Key Business Metrics   (unaudited)
Installed base(1)   74   71
         

(1) Installed base includes AcQMap Systems.

Our total procedure volumes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is set forth in the table below:

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
           
Key Business Metrics (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Procedure volumes 441   377   1,389   1,145
               

Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company’s revenue for disposables, systems and service/other for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022    2021    2022    2021
               
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Disposables $ 2,857   $ 2,837   $ 9,402   $ 8,690
Systems   476     1,529     823     3,296
Service/Other   311     235     1,176     915
Total revenue $ 3,644   $ 4,601   $ 11,401   $ 12,901


The following table provides revenue by geographic location for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
               
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
United States $ 1,925   $ 2,189   $ 5,985   $ 6,256
Outside the United States   1,719     2,412     5,416     6,645
Total revenue $ 3,644   $ 4,601   $ 11,401   $ 12,901

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Acutus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.