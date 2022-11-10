Celldex to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HAMPTON, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in November:



Annual Immunology and Neurology Conference on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. ET Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 4:45 a.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. GMT

Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. ET



Webcasts of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations" of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. Replays will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact

Sarah Cavanaugh

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration

(508) 864-8337

scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till

Meru Advisors

(484) 788-8560

ptill@meruadvisors.com