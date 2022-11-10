David R. Roesener, Medical Physicist based in Ohio, Featured in Influential People Magazine

David R. Roesener of Ohio is an esteemed medical physicist

David R. Roesener of Dublin, Ohio is a well regarded medical physicist working as a radiation physicist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David R. Roesener of Dublin, Ohio is a well regarded medical physicist currently working as a radiation physicist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. As an industry veteran, Mr. Roesener was a natural choice to be featured in Influential People Magazine as part of its series on leaders in the medical and technology industries. Influential People Magazine is a leading international business media news source, and a promotional marketing vehicle magazine that features and spotlights business owners, entrepreneurs, invisible heroes, leaders, influencers, celebrities, and humanitarian resources to the media and readers. Its content encourages readers and entrepreneurs to apply actionable advice and develop businesses into industry-leading organizations.

In his interview with Influential People Magazine, David R. Roesener talks about a wide range of topics, including his current role at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, what sparked his interest in the field of medical physics, some of the biggest challenges he faces in his work, and what a typical day looks like. Mr. Roesener explained:

“I work with the team of radiation oncologists, nurses, and therapists to ensure that our patients receive the most precise and effective cancer treatment possible. This includes performing quality assurance checks on our equipment, developing new treatment protocols, and collaborating with other members of the medical staff. I also spend time working on research projects aimed at improving our understanding of how best to use radiation therapy to treat cancer.”

When asked what he considered the most rewarding aspect of his job, David R. Roesener replied, “I think the most rewarding aspect of my job is knowing that my work is directly helping patients receive life-saving treatment. Every day, I see firsthand how effective radiation therapy can be in treating this disease, and it's very gratifying to be a part of that.”

Mr. Roesener also described the primary responsibilities that someone in the role of radiation physicist can expect to take on, he offered advice to anyone considering a career in medical physics, expounded on his professional background prior to joining The Ohio State University, explained why he decided to pursue a career in medical physics, discussed how he deals with fear, and on a personal note talked about some of his hobbies and interests outside of his profession.

“I enjoy playing music, recreational sports and exercise, as well as reading in a wide variety of subjects spanning scientific works to classical literature. I also enjoy volunteer work and helping out charitable causes. Just recently, my band played at a charity event here in Ohio to help raise funds for cancer research.”

To read the interview in full, please visit: https://influentialpeoplemagazine.com/interview-with-david-roesener-medical-physicist-at-ohio-state-university/

About David R. Roesener

David R. Roesener of Dublin, Ohio is a well regarded medical physicist currently working as a radiation physicist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he has been working with the radiation oncology department since early 2014. Previously, he had served as a senior medical physicist for Global Physics Solutions based in Chicago, Illinois where he acted as the primary physicist for two centers in the Chicagoland area. He would prepare multiple centers for state audits performed by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. He is also certified by the American Board of Radiology. From 2006 to 2009, David R. Roesener was a staff medical physicist as part of the department of radiation oncology in the Barrett Cancer Center at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. From 2005 to 2006, he served as a junior medical physicist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School.

David R. Roesener also has significant experience in the materials and metallurgical engineering field. He worked as a metallurgical engineering consultant for Byron Products in Fairfield, Ohio from 2003-2004, where he performed materials failure analysis investigations in addition to providing technical support and improving sales processes. From 1997 to 2002, Mr. Roesener was a materials engineer for Delphi Safety and Interiors, located in Vandalia, Ohio. Prior to that, he worked as a metallurgical engineer for MQS Inspection in Cincinnati, Ohio.

David R. Roesener holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Engineering. He has also earned two Masters of Science degrees from the University of Cincinnati. The first he received in 2002 for Biomedical Engineering. The second he received in 2005 for Medical Physics. Mr. Roesener was an ASM International Committee member from 1996 to 2003. He was named ASM Outstanding Young Member in 1999. Other honors and certifications for David R. Roesener include the William Tholke Scholarship Award, an ongoing member of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine since 2003, and has held his Professional Engineer License from the State of Ohio since 2003. In his free time, Mr. Roesener enjoys playing music, recreational sports and exercise, as well as reading in a wide variety of subjects spanning scientific works to classical literature.