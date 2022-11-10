WaterStone Bank Partners with Association of Military Banks of America

/EIN News/ -- WAUWATOSA, Wis., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterStone Bank announced today that they received accreditation to join the Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA) and confirmed their commitment to help bank Veterans by joining the Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) as a participating financial institution.



According to a recent Federal Reserve report there were approximately 250,000 unbanked or underbanked Veterans in the United States. To combat this issue, the AMBA and Veterans Affairs teamed up to create the VBBP. It works to connect Veterans with financial institutions who understand their financial needs and are dedicated to supporting them with the highest level of service.

WaterStone Bank is passionate about the military and veterans. “WaterStone believes in giving back to our veterans for all they have done for our country and the freedoms we enjoy as a result of their efforts. These brave women and men deserve all the support we can give,” said Doug Gordon, CEO of WaterStone Bank.

WaterStone provides active-duty service members, military veterans, reserve, and national guard service members financial support and exclusive benefits through the Military Valor Program (MVP). WaterStone Bank is dedicated to being a top financial resource in the communities it serves and knows the impact that having a local banking option can make in a Veteran’s life.

About WaterStone Bank

WaterStone Bank, established in 1921, offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The community bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com . Follow WaterStone Bank on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Instagram .

Contact: Melissa Rankin

Marketing Manager

414-459-4185

melissarankin@wsbonline.com