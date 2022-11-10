Jerome County Amending Unofficial Election Night Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Download the Press Release PDF

Date: November 10, 2022

This release is posted on behalf of the Jerome County Clerk’s Office

Jerome, Idaho – Following the publishing of unofficial election night results early on the morning of November 9th, and as a part of the normal verification process that leads to the county election canvass, Jerome County elections staff encountered a series of discrepancies between the cast ballot counts printed on the reports produced by our central tabulator and those same counts subsequently released to the public as the “unofficial final results” on election night.

Jerome County has been in constant consultation with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office since recognizing the issue early Wednesday, and with their assistance, worked to determine the cause of the discrepancies.

The ultimate cause of the issue was determined to be a missing “vote type” configuration in the translation process between the tabulated results and the publishing of those results to the state’s Election Night portal. The absence of the vote type in this internal process resulted in a portion of the cast ballots not being attributed to the published online totals. It is important to understand that the original totals printed by the tabulation equipment were accurate, remain unchanged, and allowed for the correct reconciliation with poll book records and voter counts as calculated on the evening of November 8th.

This reporting discrepancy will impact the previously published (unofficial) outcome of one of the legislative district races within Jerome County’s jurisdiction. Our office reached out to those candidates impacted this morning, and while we regret the error, this office and the Secretary of State wish to emphasize that all results, as published on election night, are unofficial until certified by each county’s respective canvass and certified by the state canvassing board. Amended unofficial results will be published to the Jerome County results page, and subsequently updated on the Idaho Secretary of State Election Night results site, by 10am Mountain time on Nov 10, 2022.

If you have questions regarding this matter, please contact Chad Houck with the Idaho Secretary of State at 208-334-2862

###