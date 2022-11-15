Altares Dun & Bradstreet, Insider, Intelliflo, ReviewPro, and Typeform Win Gainsight Pulse Europe GameChanger Awards
The event drew over 1000 attendees as B2B companies prioritise technology that builds durable growthLONDON, ENGLAND, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainsight, the platform for Durable Growth™, announced the successful completion of Pulse Europe 2022, the company’s annual conference that brings together some of Europe’s most highly recognisable B2B companies and leaders in customer success, product experience, and community.
Gainsight’s first conference in Europe since before the pandemic, Pulse Europe included six tracks, 50+ breakout sessions, and dozens of speakers from companies such as Cloudflare, HashiCorp, HubSpot, LivePerson, Personio, PTC, Seismic, Siemens Industry Software GmbH, SoftwareAG, Splunk, and Workday. Held against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty, it was an opportunity for the B2B community to highlight how customer-, product- and community-focused solutions can drive Net Revenue Retention, product adoption, company efficiency, and durable growth.
Pulse Europe also celebrated its 2022 Gamechanger Europe award winners. The Gamechanger awards recognise customers who never stop challenging the status quo in customer success and community. The winners were decided by a panel of judges based on their results and stories.
The 2022 Gamechanger Europe awards include:
Architect Award: Typeform earned the Architect award, which is given to the company that thinks outside the box when it comes to building the best community for its users.
Defender Award: Intelliflo won the Defender award, which recognizes the company that used Gainsight to identify areas of potential risk to the business in order to increase product adoption, improve retention, accelerate expansion, and decrease churn.
Dream Team Award: Insider won the Dream Team award, which recognises how members of an organisation brought together teams like Customer Success, Sales, Product, and Marketing to create deeper customer relationships.
Experience Maker Award: ReviewPro won the Experience Maker award, which honors an organisation’s ability to improve the experience of customers and personalise relationships at scale.
Transformational Leader: Altares Dun & Bradstreet’s Tom Carnewal won the Transformational Leader award, which is given to a person who has driven material change in their organisation by transforming customer success and product experience into a key driver of growth by leveraging Gainsight.
“Congratulations to the 2022 Gamechanger Europe award winners! I love how these companies are demonstrating how a customer, product, and community focus can help businesses drive durable growth, even when the markets are tough,” said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight. “I am just so inspired by the customer success and product community who were able to join us.”
Gainsight's philanthropic arm, Pulse Impact, also announced the UK launch of its Gainsight Admin Leadership League (GS ALL) initiative. GS ALL offers intensive training that ensures graduates are GS Admin-ready. Over the next fiscal year, the Pulse Impact team will bring the GS ALL curriculum to underserved communities in the UK.
Also at Pulse Europe, Gainsight highlighted several of its latest product updates, including customer collaboration tools such as Nucleus and Nucleus Spaces; customer-centric product innovation solutions including Product Requests; and AI-optimized customer management tools such as Journey Optimizer, Scorecard Optimizer, and Retention Optimizer.
To access recorded sessions and keynote speeches from Pulse Europe, visit the Pulse Library.
