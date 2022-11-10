AG Healey’s Medicaid Fraud Chief Named President of National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units 

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey announced today that the chief of her office’s Medicaid Fraud Division has been named president of the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units (NAMFCU). Toby Unger was elected by her peers at the annual meeting last month.

“Toby is a proven leader and expert in ensuring the integrity of our health care system in Massachusetts,” said AG Healey. “As the next president of the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units, Toby’s skills and experience will help root out fraud in state Medicaid programs and protect vulnerable residents across the country from fraud and abuse.”

The members of the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Division have long been active leaders within NAMFCU both with respect to its national training programs and coordinating the investigation, litigation, and settlement of multi-state qui tam or whistleblower cases. Founded in 1978, NAMFCU has played a role in providing the AG’s Office with a national presence, developing and implementing training, and working with the Department of Justice and the United States Department of Health and Human Services on issues that impact Medicaid Fraud.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and to continue sharing Massachusetts’ experience and leadership with our colleagues across the country,” said Unger. “I’m also grateful to my peers in NAMFCU for entrusting me with this leadership opportunity and for their ongoing partnership in preventing Medicaid fraud and protecting residents.”

Unger, a Needham resident, started working as an Assistant Attorney General in the Medicaid Fraud Division of the AG’s Office in 2003. In that role, Unger handled a number of the Division’s most complex investigations, including leading the team that returned $20 million to MassHealth following a wide-ranging investigation into a Woburn laboratory for illegal kickbacks to sober houses, and prosecuting a Fall River dentist for assault and battery when he used sections of paper clips in performing root canals to save money. After a stint as in-house counsel at Partners Healthcare (now Mass General Brigham), Unger returned to the AG’s Office as Chief of the Medicaid Fraud Division in 2016. Under her leadership, the Division has been a national leader in healthcare fraud enforcement; most recently, the Division announced that it had recovered a near-record $71 million and brought criminal charges against 24 providers and individuals in the last fiscal year.

Unger was elected to the role of NAMFCU President by 52 of her director colleagues from around the country. She will serve in this role for the next calendar year, during which time she will oversee NAMFCU’s training programs, set legislative and policy priorities for NAMFCU, and serve as the principal spokesperson and liaison for NAMFCU with partner and outside agencies.

Unger is a graduate of Amherst College and the University of Virginia School of Law.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,542,963 for Federal fiscal year 2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,847,641 for FY 2023, is funded by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

