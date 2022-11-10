Dr. Erik Goluboff Launches Scholarship for Medical Doctors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students intending to further their studies and undertake a course in medicine can now apply for the Dr. Erik Goluboff Scholarship for Medical Doctors. The scholarship is open for University students studying to become medical doctors in the future. The scholarship is also available for high school students who would wish to attend a university and study a medical course to become healthcare professionals. A total amount of $1000 is to be rewarded to a star student intending to pursue a medical career. Interested students will enter a short essay competition from which one lucky winner will be selected. The topic of the essay will be why they want to pursue this career path. Along with the essay, students should provide their names, email addresses, phone numbers, name of high school and graduation date, GPA, personal Bio, and the name of the University currently enrolled. All applicants are requested to submit their application no later than June 15, 2023. The most deserving student and the best in the essay writing competition will be selected on July 15, 2023.



Dr. Erik Goluboff knows from his own experience how challenging the road to becoming a doctor can be. Apart from just having to study for many years, there are also financial constraints. With the rising costs of education, many students have struggled. Although some decide to work part-time to raise money for their education, a good number are forced to give up on their dreams. For that reason, Dr. Goluboff is offering a scholarship to ease the financial burden of one deserving student. Through his scholarship, he hopes to nurture a student who is passionate about medicine. He also wishes to raise awareness of the struggles that students face while pursuing a medical career. He further hopes that the scholarship will open opportunities for more students to find financial help.

Dr. Erik Goluboff recently joined Genentech/Roche's drug development program as Principal Medical Lead, urologic cancers (bladder, kidney, prostate). After close to 30 years as an academic urologic oncologist, he had joined AstraZeneca in their late stage research and development efforts in bladder cancer as Global Clinical Product Lead Imfinzi (GU/Tumor Agnostic) in June 2020. He was then promoted to Global Clinical Head, Imfinzi (GU/Women's Cancers/Tumor Agnostic/Clinical Safety/Life Cycle). Previously, he was Professor of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He recently received an MBA at NYU's Stern School of Business, with specializations in corporate finance, financial instruments, and management. He was named valedictorian of his MBA class. Prior to that, he was Director of Urology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/The Allen Pavilion and a Professor of Clinical Urology at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He is a board certified urologist and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is a Magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Columbia College of Columbia University and an Alpha Omega Alpha graduate of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He did a year of general surgical residency at Johns Hopkins followed by surgery and urology residency training at Columbia. He then did a urologic oncology fellowship at Columbia, sponsored by a Valentine Fellowship from the New York Academy of Medicine and a Young Investigator Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology. During this fellowship, he had additional training in the diagnosis and treatment of urologic cancers such as prostate, bladder, kidney, penis and testis.

He has won many awards during almost 3 decades in urology, including the Young Investigator Award from the National Kidney Foundation, First Prize Laboratory Investigation-Valentine Essay Contest New York Academy of Medicine, Honorable Mention-Valentine Essay Contest New York Academy of Medicine, and a Pfizer Scholar in Urology Award (twice). He has been named Teacher of the Year by 3 different residency programs (Columbia 2003, Beth Israel 2012, Mount Sinai 2020) and has performed over 4000 major urologic oncologic surgeries. He has authored over 150 papers and participated in clinical trials for new drugs for urologic disorders.

Having enjoyed success, Dr. Erik Goluboff understands how the right education can boost someone’s career. He would like to give back to the next generation of doctors by rewarding one deserving student with a scholarship. All eligible are encouraged to apply and use this scholarship opportunity to earn money for their education. Students interested in the scholarship should visit Dr. Goluboff's official scholarship website to apply.

Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dr. Erik Goluboff Website: https://drerikgoluboffscholarship.com Email: apply@drerikgoluboffscholarship.com