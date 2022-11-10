Dimensional Control Systems Selects Michael Ulicny as New Chief Executive Officer
Ulicny brings 28 years of experience with DCS to the forefront as the new President and CEOAUBURN HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Control Systems (DCS), a software developer of dimensional quality and SPC software, has selected Michael Ulicny to be named as President and Chief Executive Officer. John Mathieson, founder of DCS and Chief Executive Officer will step down to retire.
John Mathieson, founder and president of DCS for 27 years, oversaw the acquisition of DCS to Sandvik in December of 2021, where it joined Metrologic Group, DWFritz, and ATT Metrology in the Industrial Metrology Division. Ulicny succeeds John Mathieson, who announced his retirement.
"I truly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to pursue my vision for the advancement of Dimensional Engineering as a technology,” said John Mathieson, “and this could only have been possible through the very hard work and dedication of all of the wonderful employees who have worked for DCS over these years.” Mathieson continued, “From my viewpoint, the future is certainly very positive for DCS and I have every confidence that you will continue to do a great job going forward. As I wrap things up a the end of the year, Mike Ulicny will be stepping into the role of company President. I am certain that Mike and the entire DCS leadership team will continue to do a great job going forward.”
Mike Ulicny has been with DCS since its inception in 1994. Having worked with John Mathieson for 32 years, Ulicny’s background and over 30 years of experience in the dimensional engineering field have prepared him to take on this new role. As the future brings Sandvik and DCS together, Mike Ulicny will be core to strengthening this connection and helping see the metrology division’s vision of a combined solution come to fruition.
About DCS
Dimensional Control Systems Inc. (DCS) based in Troy, Michigan, USA is focused on the methodology of Dimensional Engineering. DCS offers three pillars: engineering consulting, project services, and software solutions to manufacturing companies the world over. DCS continuously strives to exceed customer expectations for world-class Tolerance Analysis and Quality Management System (QMS) software and services.
