Steven L. Blue Features on the Cover of Exeleon’s Most Transformational Leaders of 2022
Founder and CEO of Miller Ingenuity, Steven L. Blue is a pioneering entrepreneur, keynote speaker, best-selling author, and a transformational leader.
Never be afraid of taking on the ‘big’ problems, and never be afraid of failure.”MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine today released its latest issue of the Most Transformational Leaders to Follow in 2022. The issue features stories, insights, and interviews of various transformational leaders who are making a mark in their respective industries.
— Steven L. Blue
Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience, comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.
Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Steven L. Blue, a transformative leader who is helping show businesses the way to be innovative powerhouses. Steven is the President and CEO of Miller Ingenuity—a global supplier of high-technology systems that protect assets, preserve the environment, and save lives.
Steven is also an internationally recognized business transformation expert. His inspiring keynote speeches have helped many C-suite executives to maximize their company's Innovational Potential® and double or even quadruple their company’s growth. Moreover, Steven is also a published author of five books, including a best seller.
Talking about his journey and Miller Ingenuity, Steven shares, “I have 40 plus years’ experience as a ‘been there, done that’ CEO. Never be afraid of taking on the ‘big’ problems, and never be afraid of failure. I am proud that Miller Ingenuity continues to successfully adapt and transform itself as a high technology safety supplier in the rail industry, and that’s unequivocally because of our people and our culture.”
This issue also includes features stories and insights from other established leaders, including Dr. Thomas J. Bussen’s article on Diversity and Inclusion in workplace, the Kindness Cause Story by Mandy Cordia, and interviews of leaders like Vladimer Botsvadze and young entrepreneur Jordan Cullen.
About Miller Ingenuity
Miller Ingenuity, a manufacturing company based in Winona, MN, is a global supplier of lifesaving, high-technology safety systems and services that surpass rail-safety standards. For 75 years, the organization has demonstrated the ability to conceptualize, design, produce and deliver railroad parts that meet the current and emerging needs of the industry. For more information, visit www.milleringenuity.com.
