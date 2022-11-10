Pivo Fights Inflation Pain with Early Black Friday Price Reduction on All AI Powered Smartphone Products
Black Friday Comes Early This Year with Up to 50% Off All Products
We want to make sure they’re affordable to anyone who wants to buy Pivo Pods and accessories for friends, family, or even a stocking stuffer for themselves.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a leading developer of AI technology solutions for content creators, has announced an early Black Friday opportunity to purchase any Pivo product for up to 50% off the normal retail price. Starting immediately, all Pivo pods and accessories will be discounted up to 50% in time for the holiday buying season.
— Ken Kim, CEO
Pivo provides a full range of AI-powered motion-tracking smartphone mounts, accessories, and apps, that help influencers, vloggers, photographers, educators, athletes, real estate professionals, and equestrians, create better content. Pivo’s line of products converts a smartphone into a hands-free tool to help solo creators make amazing, dynamic videos.
“Everyone can use a break this year when it comes to their holiday buying,” states Pivo CEO, Ken Kim. “We want to alleviate some of the financial pain people are struggling with right now. We feel we can best help the current situation by offering generous discounts on our entire product line starting immediately before Black Friday even begins.”
Continued Kim: “Pivo Pods are extremely popular holiday gift items. We want to make sure they’re affordable to anyone who wants to buy Pivo Pods and accessories for friends, family, or even a stocking stuffer for themselves.”
One of the difficult challenges facing solo content creators is the ability to film themselves in motion. Pivo’s smartphone mounts, accessories, and the full suite of available apps give solo creators the power to capture stunning video footage and high-quality images using their Android or iOS smartphone completely on their own.
What makes Pivo’s smartphone mount so special and unique is its ability to track both human motion and the motion of a horse during training. The advanced AI incorporated in the Pivo Pod ensures the user is always in frame, even when riding a horse in a contained environment like a training corral.
With its generous early Black Friday price reduction and innovative approach to product development, Pivo is rapidly becoming the leading provider of motion-tracking smartphone mounts in the United States and the world.
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of multiple innovations and design awards, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 150 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@getpivo.com or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
Dirk Foster
Pivo Inc
+ + +1 775-548-6085
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other