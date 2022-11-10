Highclere Castle Gin Releases Limited Edition Barrel Aged Gin

Highclere Castle Celebrates the Centennial Anniversary of King Tut’s Tomb

November 2022 (Highclere Castle Spirits, North America HQ, Essex, CT, USA)

To commemorate this year’s 100th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb of King Tutankhamun by Howard Carter and the 5th Earl of Carnarvon, Highclere Castle Spirits is releasing a limited edition, barrel aged Highclere Castle Gin to be released for the holiday season of 2022. Lord Carnarvon left Highclere Castle for Egypt in 1907 and famously discovered King Tut’s Tomb in 1922.

Launching on Black Friday, with a limited supply of 2000 cases produced, pre-sale orders will be available for a limited time at www.HighclereCastleGin.com starting October 3rd, 2022, at $99 per bottle. Bottles will be available to purchase starting on Black Friday, November 25th, 2022. The limited-edition barrel-aged gin will never be released again.

This limited edition of Highclere Castle Gin is made with botanicals grown on Highclere Castle’s Estate and barrel aged in French Armagnac casks, Scotch, and American whiskey barrels with notes of honey, smoke, and citrus. The gin embodies the spirit of Ancient Egypt and Lord Carnarvon’s greatest adventure.

Earlier this year, Highclere Castle Gin founders also launched the Highclere Castle “Senetjer Cigar” with Foundation Cigar Company, to expand the award-winning the Highclere Castle cigar line and commemorate this historic anniversary. The 5th Earl of Carnarvon was a proud enthusiast of fine cigars and gin. The cigar will begin shipping this fall and has already received excellent acclaim from the industry.

Highclere Castle has played many important roles in global history and is now recognized by 250 million fans around the world as the “Real Downton Abbey” from the Emmy award-winning TV series and motion pictures.

About Highclere Castle Spirits Company

Highclere Castle Spirits was formed in 2017 with the goal to produce the finest gin in the world. Using botanicals grown on the Highclere Castle estate, the super-premium gin was created to celebrate Highclere’s reputation for entertaining, it’s commitment to agriculture, and to honor its storied traditions. Highclere Castle Gin has won 75 prestigious international awards since its launch in 2019. To buy a bottle, learn more, or discover our favorite cocktail recipes, visit www.HighclereCastleGin.com.

About Highclere Castle

Highclere Castle is a 5,000-acre estate in Hampshire, England and has been the country seat of the Earl of Carnarvon since 1679. One of the world’s most famous homes, it rose to international fame as the main filming location for the Emmy award-winning period drama, Downton Abbey. The 5th Earl sponsored and accompanied archaeologist Howard Carter for the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922 and Highclere currently hosts an educational museum exhibit around the discovery. Highclere Castle hosts more than 135,000 visitors annually. To learn more about Highclere Castle, please visit, www.highclerecastle.co.uk.

