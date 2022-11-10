Press Release from the Teton County Clerk’s Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: November 10, 2022

Teton County Clerk's Office

Boise, Idaho — (BOISE) – On Wednesday, November 9th, during the normal pre-canvass review and reconciling of our unofficial results, the Teton County Election’s Director discovered a discrepancy between the early voting ballots issued, (959) and received (557). The Secretary of State was immediately notified of the discrepancy. After a conversation with the Election Software provider, the Clerk’s Office reviewed all ballot boxes and discovered that one had the original seal and had not been processed.

When the seal is broken, with members of the public present, the seal will be matched against the Affidavit of Empty Ballot Box, placed in the box before the first ballot is cast. The first voter signs the Affidavit, before the box is sealed and the vote cast.

The Central Count Committee, comprised of the four community members that counted the ballots brought to them on Election Night, will be reconvened today at 4:00 PM in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, to open the ballot box in front of any candidates or representatives of the parties, with a zoom option for the public (Zoom meeting link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85771217957). The ballot box will be opened, the security seal confirmed, and then the ballots will be run through the tabulator.

Upon tabulation, the vote tally will be updated, posted on the website and Secretary of State Website, but will remain unofficial until the vote is canvassed on Monday morning at 9:30 am by the Board of Canvassers. The Office of the Clerk and the Office of the Secretary of the State, cannot impress upon the public enough that the vote remains unofficial until the vote is canvassed.

To ensure transparency and public confidence in the integrity of the election, the Office of the Secretary of State will be randomly selecting eight counties for a comprehensive election audit. Teton County has contacted the Secretary of State and volunteered to be one of the eight counties audited and are waiting to hear their decision.

For updates please visit tetoncountyidaho.gov

