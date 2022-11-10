DP World Boosts Capacity, Sustainability With New Renewable Energy Powered Cranes at Chile's Port of Lirquén

Super Post Panamax cranes will increase productivity by 30 percent, Reduce carbon footprint by 11 percent

With global interest in sustainability rising across the consumer and industrial supply chain, DP World, a leading global end-to-end logistics solutions provider, today inaugurated two state-of-the-art Super Post Panamax (STS) cranes at its Lirquén, Chile terminal. The two new cranes, powered by renewable energy, will help increase port productivity by 30 percent and reduce the operational carbon footprint by 11 percent while accelerating the company's efficiency and growth at one of the main terminals in the Biobío Region.

Michael Spoerer, general manager of DP World Lirquén, explained, "DP World's Lirquen terminal is now poised to support additional economic activity through the port, expanding the world's access to Chilean exports. This investment of nearly US$ 45 million brings two of the most modern cranes in the world to our facility. As demand for goods increases across the region, we now have the capacity to handle the region's largest vessels in the most sustainable manner."

The new cranes will support DP World's commitment to a clean energy future. DP World's operations in Chile, through its terminals DP World Lirquén and DP World San Antonio, recently renewed its certification as the first port operator in South America to use 100 percent renewable energy, confirming the company's global commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050 and its leadership as a sustainable logistics operator. In addition, the company announced at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), a $500 million investment to cut carbon emissions by 700,000 tons as part of its commitment to the Green Shipping Challenge.

Spoerer also noted, "This investment confirms DP World's decision to enhance its commercial offer for containers on the West Coast of South America and to be a long-term strategic facilitator of cargo for Chilean importers and exporters. Productivity and efficiency at DP World Lirquén's docks has grown significantly in recent years, thanks to investments, operational redesign and support from our workers, which have translated into benefits for our customers, both in containers, cellulose ships, ships with servicing the clean energy market and transportation."

Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World's operations in Chile, added, "Sustainable logistics goes beyond carbon reduction. This project reflects the global nature of DP World's workforce as the training of the Chilean operators took place at DP World facility in Santos, Brazil, the largest private multimodal terminal in Brazil. Developing the skills of our workforce across South America is critical to our future success."

Editor's Notes:

The Super Post Panamax cranes will allow DP World to service ships with up to 22 rows, and are supported by yard equipment such as Reach Stackers and Port Trucks to accompany the increase in productivity at the dock

The project also includes the addition of modern Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, which will speed up the process and improve the Terminal's safety.

For more information please visit www.dpworld.cl.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005357/en/