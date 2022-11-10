USPA Readies Emergency Fire Watch Service in Melbourne as Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall

From Port St Lucie to Jacksonville, USPA Nationwide Security has reallocated 50 Emergency Security Guards in Melbourne to provide Fire Watch Services and Disaster Relief for residents and businesses as Tropical Storm Nicole grows into a category 1 hurricane.

MELBOURNE, FL - As Tropical Storm Nicole moves towards Florida's southeast coast, it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane. Tuesday morning, a tropical depression was upgraded to a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean. Approximately 395 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, it had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Nicole will continue to strengthen as it moves toward Florida and will become a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm has already made landfall on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas. Wednesday afternoon, it is expected to intensify into a hurricane. It is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding to Florida and the southeastern United States. At least one tornado is likely to occur as a result of this event.

Nicole is expected to move across northern Florida and into southern Georgia as it approaches Florida on Wednesday night. A hurricane warning has been issued by the National Hurricane Center for parts of Florida and coastal Georgia in the meantime. In South Florida, storm surge is expected to reach two to four feet as a result of wind-driven water levels. In addition, storm surges can result in large destructive waves.

Florida and the east coast are expected to be affected by Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, and a dangerous storm surge. There is a hurricane warning in effect for Grand Bahama Island and the Abaco Islands. Bimini is also under a tropical storm warning. A total of two dozen shelters have been opened by the Bahamas government in preparation for Hurricane Nicole, and government offices and schools have been closed in Abaco. As Nicole approaches, seaports and airports will be closed.

Emergency Fire Watch in Melbourne, Florida

"USPA stands ready to assist businesses and residents in Melbourne and surrounding areas of Florida as the storm disrupts fire alarms and damages buildings, leaving them vulnerable," said Daniel Manning, CEO of USPA Nationwide Security.

USPA Nationwide Security is a well-known security company that provides a wide range of security services. In addition to warehouse protection, logistical security is also included in these services. Additionally, they have been successful in recovering kidnapped individuals. USPA has over 17 years of experience and is committed to security and fire watch.

USPA Nationwide Security provides security services throughout the United States and the Bahamas. Their services include bodyguard protection, armed guard protection, and fire watch in Melbourne, Florida. Additionally, they provide drone services to ensure the safety of large venues. Highly reviewed by Forbes Magazine and other business media, USPA is a green business, veteran owned and operated as well as a philanthropic organization.

Media Contact

Company Name: USPA Nationwide Security

Contact Person: Daniel Manning

Email: Send Email

Phone: (800) 214-1448

Address:Miami District Office Fire Watch Services Unit - 601 Brickell Key Dr

City: Miami

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: uspasecurity.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: USPA Readies Emergency Fire Watch Service in Melbourne as Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall