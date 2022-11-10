Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market To Reach USD 27.42 Billion By 2028 - CAGR to Grow at 25.1% Over the Forecast Period

Emergen Research Logo

Demand for high-speed wireless connectivity owing to benefit of instant network traffic routing offered by Wi-Fi 6 is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Wi-Fi 6 devices market Size – USD 4,472.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.1%, Market Trends – Increasing IoT devices and connectivity demands for large number of devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wi-Fi 6 devices market size is expected to reach USD 27.42 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for high-speed wireless connectivity owing to benefits of instant network traffic routing offered by Wi-Fi 6. These devices are effective for even remote devices in crowded networks. Wi-Fi 6 provides reliable connectivity solutions, to a very large network traffic volume, thereby allowing for higher number of smartphones, laptops, cameras, displays, smart speakers, and other Internet of Things (IoT) and personal devices to be seamlessly connected and communicate with each other.

For the past decade, electronic and communication technologies have been quickly advancing, and the Wi-Fi 6 devices market is expected to continue to grow. Consumers and enterprises with unique router and device requirements are already attracting innovative features from companies like Cisco. According to Cisco, by 2023, the number of Wi-Fi hotspots will have surpassed 600 million, a nearly fourfold increase from 2018. Users desire faster Internet speeds at home and in public venues like airports, stadiums, malls, and other congested areas, a factor that could boost the Wi-Fi 6 device market.

Smartphones, computer devices, routers, and other smart items that use Wi-Fi 6 technology are currently pricey and not accessible for mid-range products. Wi-Fi 6 devices are being developed for a specific market and will take a few years to overtake the Wi-Fi 5 category. Furthermore, to fully enjoy Wi-Fi 6, users will require a Gigabit-class broadband connection.

Current devices have a shorter range than the 5GHz network, which could result in signal interruptions if there is an impediment between the router and the device. Such factors can restrain market growth in the short term. Nonetheless, developers in the Wi-Fi 6 device market are currently concentrating on product development and enhanced design in order to match market demand and make it widely accessible.

Some Key Highlights From The Report:

Private segment revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Enhancements offered by Wi-Fi 6 devices in 2.4-Ghz band is providing major benefits to residential users contributing to the growth of this segment.

Healthcare segment accounted for a significant large revenue share among other application segments in the global Wi-Fi 6 devices market in 2020. In hospitals, Wi-Fi 6 devices are able to provide smooth and high-speed connectivity to a number of devices, which makes Wi-Fi 6 devices very desirable in the healthcare setup.

North America accounted for a dominant revenue share over other regional markets in the global Wi-Fi 6 devices market in 2020.

Wi-Fi 6 devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing investments in smart city development projects in countries such as China, Australia, and India.

Some of the prominent players in the Wi-Fi 6 devices market include Fortinet Ruckus Networks, ADTRAN Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Mojo Networks Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Controller/Switch

Gateways/Routers

Access Points

Others

Usage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public

Private

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive & Transportation

Government

Sports & Leisure

Hospitality

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

