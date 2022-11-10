NAHQ’s CEO Shares Framework for Healthcare Quality and Safety at Dubai Conference

NAHQ CEO Stephanie Mercado

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, will present the “NAHQ Competency Model for Quality Professionals” at an international event on November 16, 2022. Hosted by Emirates Health Services in Dubai, the Annual Regional Conference for Sharing Best Practices in Implementing International Quality and Patient Safety Standards 2022 is an internal conference that features sessions led by quality and safety professionals from Joint Commission International, University Hospital in Dubai, and Cerner, among others.

The conference will provide opportunities for healthcare leaders from a range of disciplines and countries to share their practices in implementing international quality and patient safety standards. Mercado will share NAHQ’s industry-standard framework for healthcare quality competencies, emphasizing that reducing variability in healthcare delivery is dependent on reducing variability in healthcare quality competencies.

To learn more about the importance of standardizing quality and safety competencies in healthcare, download NAHQ’s recently published “Healthcare Quality and Safety Workforce Report, New Imperatives for Quality and Safety Mean New Imperatives for Workforce Development,” and other NAHQ Intelligence assets at Insights - NAHQ.

About Emirates Health Services

The Emirates Health Services is a prominent health authority that was established with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of the federal health sector in the country, by providing healthcare and treatment services, and taking preventive measures and combating epidemics and diseases, as well as achieving sustainable development of healthcare. It also aims to implement strategic policies and standards related to the public health sector and preventive care set by the ministry, and proposing legislation related to the development of the federal health sector in the country.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities, and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.