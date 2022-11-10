Meet UFANDAO: the decentralized fundraising platform to fulfill your financial needs and dreams
UFANDAO announces the launch of its innovative fundraising platform, providing users the ability to raise funds and donate with a principle of mutual benefit.
Our mission is to empower people to unite around the needs that matter and fulfill their wishes. The platform offers each subscriber a wide range of opportunities to fulfill big or little dreams.”TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlike the traditional fundraising platforms, UFANDAO provides a wider variety of personal fundraising campaigns, may it be funds for a school course, a trip to mountains or animal support shelter construction.
— Oleg Rodionov, CEO at UFANDAO
“Our mission is to empower people to unite around the needs that matter and fulfill their wishes. Without any restrictions towards age, gender, race or religion, the platform offers each subscriber a wide range of opportunities to fulfill big or little dreams,” says Oleg Rodionov, CEO at UFANDAO.com.
UFANDAO uses the DAO model (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), that means no-third party, provides transparency and protection from institutional and corporate abuse, so that all members run their campaigns independently and successfully from start to finish.
UFANDAO platform with its 24/7 support and multilingual interface is very easy to use. Members raise funds absolutely free and secure in a decentralized way - peer-to-peer. Each subscriber can use a preferred way to receive funds to the personal account: card to card, PayPal, Wise, or crypto wallets. UFANDAO does not charge any transaction fees.
There are no time bounds for the campaigns. The members can set up multiple dreams and raise up to €5000 for each.
The developers managed to create a truly unique product, a modern and reliable tool for secure fundraising to make dreams come true.
About UFANDAO
UFANDAO is a next-generation decentralized fundraising platform aimed to fulfill financial needs and dreams of its members. It was launched by a team of passionate people who believe in the idea of fair and decentralized fundraising. In response to that, UFANDAO provides its members the ability to create time-boundless fundraising campaigns that are free, peer-to-peer, secure and decentralized. UFANDAO is an officially registered organization that has all the necessary licenses and documents in accordance with European legislation. The company's documentation is publicly available on the website.
Kristina, PR Director
Stankoin OÜ
+420 776 167 142
pr@ufandao.com