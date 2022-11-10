Mixed Reality (MR) Market to Reach US$ 7,767.48 Million by 2027 | IMARC Group

Global Mixed Reality (MR) Market size reached US$ 755.81 Million in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 7,767.48 Million, CAGR of 43.70% (2022-2027).

What is Mixed reality (MR) Market ?

Mixed reality (MR) represents an emergent technology that makes new visualizations and environment where digital as well as physical objects and their data can co-exist and interact with each other. It usually combines the best aspects of virtual and augmented reality.

Mixed reality utilizes a projector to depict pictures on semi-transparent materials, which are eventually reflected back to the eye via beam-splitting equipment. It is used for numerous applications, including maintenance and operations, design and development, production, reporting and analytics, quality control and distribution, etc. Consequently, mixed reality finds wide-ranging utilization in several industries, such as education, healthcare, architecture, aerospace, defense, etc.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

.

What are the key factors driving the Mixed Reality (MR) Market

The widespread adoption of MR in the gaming and entertainment sector to create realistic games and provide users with immersive experiences is primarily driving the mixed reality market. Besides this, it is also used in the education sector to make learning more interactive by using 3D pictures and infographics to understand concepts better, which is propelling the market growth.

Additionally, the introduction of AR earbuds that filter specific real-world sound is improving the performance of MR, thereby allowing it to be utilized for a broader range of applications. Apart from this, the escalating demand for mixed reality to provide high-quality assistance to doctors and medical specialists in diagnosis, training, surgeries, treatments, rehabilitation, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the increasing investments in hardware devices, platforms, and software ecosystems for replacing keyboards and flat displays with entirely new paradigms are anticipated to fuel the mixed reality market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Sensor

Semiconductor Component

Power Units

Software

Breakup by Device Type:

Wired Device

Wireless Device

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Architecture

Entertainment and Gaming

Medical

Simulation Training

Visualization of Scans

Simulation Surgery

Others

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL]

Canon Inc [NYSE: CAJ]

Dell Technologies Inc.[ NYSE: DELL]

EON Reality

Facebook Inc.[ NASDAQ: META]

HP Development Company L.P [NYSE: HPQ]

HTC Corporation

Intel Corporation

Magic Leap Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. [KRX: 005930]

and Seiko Epson Corporation.[ OTCMKTS: SEKEY]

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

