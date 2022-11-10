Lawmatics Announces New Integration Partnership with MyCase

Lawmatics is the first and only automated intake and CRM platform to integrate with MyCase.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading all-in-one legal CRM, client intake, and marketing automation platform for attorneys, announced a new integration with case management software MyCase. This robust new partnership allows attorneys to easily manage every aspect of the client relationship between the two platforms.

Lawmatics modernizes the law firm workflow across the entire client lifecycle, from lead generation to client retention in one comprehensive, automation-driven platform. The integration with MyCase establishes Lawmatics as the only comprehensive legal CRM to integrate with all of the leading legal practice management solutions.

"Both Lawmatics and MyCase represent innovative answers to different problems in case management and client intake,” said Lawmatics Founder and CEO Matt Spiegel. “This integration is especially meaningful to me because it connects the two companies I founded with the purpose of helping law firms leverage modern technology to run a more efficient practice."

This integration will allow Lawmatics users to automatically or manually sync matters to MyCase, reducing the amount of time it takes for legal teams to onboard and manage new clients. By syncing over files, custom fields, and notes, Lawmatics and MyCase have partnered to create an effortless bridge from marketing automation to case management.

“This integration provides a unique solution for legal professionals who are seeking to enhance the lead management tools already available in MyCase,” said MyCase CEO, Dru Armstrong. “With this integration, key Lawmatics data seamlessly transfers to the MyCase platform, allowing our customers to easily manage cases from start to finish.

This partnership brings together two complementary legal technology platforms to create a streamlined end-to-end experience for attorneys and their clients. This is Lawmatics’ 13th integration with software most preferred by legal professionals. Lawmatics also has open API integrations.

About Lawmatics

Lawmatics is the #1 automation platform for law firms, offering legal client intake, CRM, marketing automation, billing, and much more, all in one easy-to-use software. With Lawmatics, law firms streamline their operations, impress clients, and win more business. Learn more at www.lawmatics.com.

About MyCase

MyCase is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Client Intake, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, Accounting, and robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. In 2022, MyCase was acquired by AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. The AffiniPay family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, Docketwise, LawPay, and Woodpecker. Learn more at www.mycase.com.

