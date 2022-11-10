Hazel McCallion urges Canadians to get their flu shot

Revera’s Chief Elder Officer advocates for influenza vaccination for staff and residents of long term care homes and retirement residences

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera’s Chief Elder Officer, Hazel McCallion received her influenza vaccine on Tuesday, along with 50 employees at Revera’s Support Office in Mississauga.

Dr. Rhonda Collins, Revera’s Chief Medical Officer, was on hand to administer her flu shot, supported by representatives of MediSystem by Shoppers Drug Mart, who supply Revera’s long term care homes and retirement residences with influenza vaccines.

“I encourage everyone to take their doctor’s advice and get their flu shot as soon as possible,” said Hazel. “We can all help prevent serious illness and reduce the spread of the virus by being vaccinated to help keep ourselves, and our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues safe during flu season.”

Revera provides influenza vaccination clinics at its retirement residences and long term care homes, as well as COVID-19 booster vaccines.

“Revera is bracing for a serious influenza season, as well as the likelihood of new outbreaks of COVID-19 variants across Canada. Influenza is expected to have a greater impact this year, as peoples’ immune systems have not been widely exposed to the flu virus during the pandemic,” said Dr. Rhonda Collins, Chief Medical Officer, Revera. “Revera urges everyone to be up-to-date with their COVID booster vaccines and to get their flu shot as soon as possible, as well as continuing to practice good infection prevention and control techniques such as frequent hand hygiene, masking where appropriate, and staying home if experiencing symptoms.”

