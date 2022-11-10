Kandou’s CEO Dr. Amin Shokrollahi and CFO Jeff Winzeler to Participate at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2022

Will Present Kandou Vision, Product Offerings in One-on-One or Group Meetings with Interested Investors Throughout the Conference

Who: Kandou’s Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO, and Jeff Winzeler, CFO

What: Will present the Kandou vision and innovative high-performance, low-power chip communications solutions in one-on-one or small group meetings with interested investors at the Morgan Stanley European Technology Media & Telecom Conference 2022

When: Wednesday, November 16, to Friday, November 18

Where: Hotel Arts, Barcelona Marina 19-21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain

The Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

The three-day in-person Morgan Stanley European Technology Media & Telecom Conference 2022 will feature more than 100 of the world’s leading technology media and telecom companies. Designed to provide first-hand insight into corporate strategy, positioning, financial results and growth objectives, it offers one-on-one and small group meetings during the entire duration of the conference.

About Dr. Amin Shokrollahi

Dr. Shokrollahi, one of Switzerland’s most inspiring entrepreneurs, is an internationally recognized expert on data transmission. His accomplishments include being Chief Scientist of Digital Fountain, a company specializing in the transmission of data on unreliable networks acquired by Qualcomm. Dr. Shokrollahi invented Raptor codes, a class of codes standardized by 3GPP, DVB, IPTV among other standards bodies and Chord™ Signaling, the transmission technology which started Kandou. He also is the recipient of several IEEE awards and medals.

About Jeff Winzeler

Jeff Winzeler began his career at Intel Corporation where he led financial teams in the United States, Israel and Malaysia. Prior experience includes serving as CFO for Avnera, Rackwise, Solar Power Inc., and International DisplayWorks, securing working capital for business growth and scaling them through their exits. Before joining Kandou, Winzeler was CFO of Everspin Technologies where he helped build the foundation for its growth and led it through its 2016 IPO. His expertise includes managing multiple disciplines such as finance, information technology, human resources, operations, procurement and investor relations.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB® and PCIe® applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with eight offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

