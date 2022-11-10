Beauty Innovation Announces the 2022 Class of Winners Who Represent Excellence & Innovation in the Beauty Industry
Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Beauty Industry
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beauty Innovation Awards Program, the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Beauty industry, today announced the winners of the 2022 Beauty Innovation Awards Program. This awards program aims to evaluate and recognize the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products revolutionizing and advancing the Beauty industry through goods, services, and technology.
“Growth of the beauty industry continues to reach unprecedented levels. At the same time that this universe of Beauty products is growing, consumers are becoming more educated about what products and services serve their needs - and their conscience. Organizations and companies are continually and mindfully making waves in the ever-expanding world of Beauty products and services,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation. “The Beauty Innovation Awards program has set out to recognize the innovators and leaders of the Beauty industry. Our judges are a group of senior-level marketing, Beauty Product professionals who have selected an incredible 2022 class of the main drivers of innovation in the industry. Congratulations to all our incredible winners!”
As part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, the mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and success of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Mens Grooming and more. The 2022 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted over 2500 nominations from around the world.
This year's winners include:
Bath & Body
CBD Product of the Year: Young Living Essential Oils
Deodorant Product of the Year: Pretty Frank
Hand Product of the Year: Shielded Beauty
Night Treatment Product of the Year: United & Free
Organic Body Product of the Year: LOLA
Scrub Product of the Year: CLEARSTEM Skincare
Toothpaste Product of the Year: The New Natural
Hair
Conditioner Product of the Year: MASAMI
Hair Oil Product of the Year: Flawless by Gabrielle Union
Shampoo Product of the Year: Seed Phytonutrient
Texturizer Product of the Year: TO112
Volumizing Product of the Year: Schwarzkopf Professional
Make-Up
Color Corrector Product of the Year: Voodoo Makeup
Eyebrow Pen Product of the Year: Brow Bar By Reema
Face Product of the Year: LUMINESS
Tinted Moisturizer Product of the Year: Black Radiance
Men’s Grooming
Aftershave Product of the Year: Oars + Alps
Beard Product of the Year: Every Man Jack
Body Wash Product of the Year: BRAVO SIERRA
Skin
Plant Based Face Mask Product of the Year: Viviona Brand
Microbiome Skin Care Product of the Year: Nuebiome
Organic Product of the Year: Earth & Halo
Serum Product of the Year: Vanessa Megan Skincare
Skin Product of the Year: HempHera Kosmetikos
Natural Skin Product of the Year: Apoterra Skincare
Sun Protection Product of the Year: Bluestone Sunshields
Tools & Brushes
Accessories Product of the Year: ManiGlovz
Toothbrush Product of the Year: SNOW
Leadership
Beauty DTC Company of the Year: Glam Set Go
Beauty Innovation of the Year: Ayuna
Beauty Solution of the Year: ClearForMe
About The Beauty Innovation Awards
Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com.
