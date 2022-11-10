Global Biological Control Agents Market Size More Than Doubles to Reach USD 11.48 Billion by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

In terms of geography, global biological control agents market has five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America are the market leaders for biocontrol agents. The highest demand share in Europe is strongly correlated with growing knowledge of the dangers that chemicals pose to both humans and the environment. Additionally, the region's early adoption of laws and policies governing organic farming had a significant impact on the market for the product. As more consumers are choosing organic goods, the region's demand for goods could continue to rise. Due to the region's growing interest in organic farming and the demand for organic goods, Europe holds a sizeable share of the global market for biocontrol agents. Additionally, several high-quality product producers are present in Europe, including Syngenta, Biobe

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the size of global biological control agents market size at USD 4.32 billion in 2021. During the forecast period between 2022 and 2028, BlueWeave expects global biological control agents market size to grow at an impressive CAGR of 15.1% to reach a value of USD 11.48 billion by 2028. Accessibility and availability are two factors that are driving the market for biocontrol agents. In comparisons to other chemicals, such as pesticides and insecticides, biocontrol agents are more affordable and effective year-round, so their use is expected to grow in the coming years. Market growth for biocontrol agents is being driven by growing awareness of avoiding food contamination brought on by various chemicals. Biocontrol agents are gaining popularity due to their low price compared to pesticides, which is promoting the market's growth. As they can replace chemical agents by lowering emissions into the environment, biocontrol agents are becoming increasingly necessary because less pollution of the soil and water results from their use.

Global Biological Control Agents Market – Overview

The natural organisms that use parasitism, predation, and other mechanisms to control plant pests are known as biocontrol agents. They are essential in the management of plant pests, such as nematodes, weeds, and mites. Insects, mites, nematodes, and other plant species like weeds and weed seeds are kept in check and balanced by these biocontrol agents. As biocontrol agents are environmentally friendly, they do not have harmful side effects. The market for biocontrol agents is being driven by elements like accessibility and availability. Since biocontrol agents are economical and effective all year round compared to other chemicals like pesticides and insecticides, their use will undoubtedly increase in the years to come. The market is being driven by an increased focus on preventing food contamination caused by various chemicals.

Due to their lower cost than pesticides, biocontrol agents are becoming more popular, which is fostering the expansion of the market. The need for biocontrol agents is growing daily because they can replace chemical agents by reducing emissions into the environment, which in turn leads to less soil and water pollution. Population worldwide is growing, and a recent demographics study found that by the year 2050, there will be an additional 2 billion people on the planet. From the current population of 7.7 billion, that equals a total population of 9.7 billion. Demand for food for these people will be noted, spurring governments into action to focus on food security. The gradual transition from chemical-based to organic farming, especially in areas like Europe, is another crucial factor that is expected to fuel growth in the global biocontrol agents market over the forecast period. Additionally, consumers are demanding options that do not affect the environment as they become more conscious of their options.





Global Biological Control Agents Market – Technology Advancements

The market for global biological control agents is still in its initial stages. Increased R&D collaborations, partnerships, and other activities are underway to develop and expand the biological control agents market, which is expected to grow as consumer preferences shift toward organic food products. For instance, in March 2022, Syngenta Crop Protection AG launched Spiropidion, a technology for insect control, which aids growers to guard their crops against destructive sucking pests in an environment-friendly and effective manner.

Global Biological Control Agents Market – Segmental Information

Crop, target, and mode of application categories are used to segment the global biological control agent market. The market is further divided into Cereals, Fruits, Vegetables, Pulses, Oilseeds, and Others sub-segments based on the crop. The market is divided into three categories based on the type of target pest: arthropods, weeds, and microorganisms. The market is further divided into Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, and Others based on the mode of application. Geographic divisions of the global biological control agent market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, North America is expected to have a significant market share in the global market. The region is expanding because of rising consumer demand for organic food. Due to the significant expansion of the organic product market in developing economies, such as China and India, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biological Control Agents Market

Plant protection products (PPPs) could only be transferred from domestic or other foreign sources to the ground use level under COVID-19. Large investments in biological crop protection are now more necessary than ever. The impact of COVID-19 on people's food security and a shift to organic food consumption to ensure more reliable supply chains are to major causes for this rise. The need for new crop protection product formulations, such as bio fungicides, biopesticides, and bio-stimulants, increased as a result. This change may be a result of the low supply of conventional chemical products. Chemical crop protection products also became more expensive due to their scarcity.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in global biological control agents market include Novozymes A/S, BASF SE, Cropscience Bayer AG, Koppert Biological Systems, Syngenta AG, Biobest N.V., Valent Biosciences LLC, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Viridaxis S.A., and CBC EUROPE SRL. These companies use various strategies, including increasing investments in their R&D activities, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, licensing agreements, and new product and service releases to further strengthen their position in global biological control agents market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Biological Control Agents Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Biological Control Agents Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Developments

Syngenta Crop Protection AG launched Spiropidion, a technology for insect control, which aids growers to guard their crops against destructive sucking pests in an environment-friendly and effective manner. In March 2021, Bayer AG introduced Vynyty citrus, a crop protection product based on biological and pheromones to control pests on citrus farms. The product is currently being used in Spain and is available to growers of citrus and other crops in other Mediterranean countries.

Scope of the Report







Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2018–2021 Base Year – 2021 Estimated Year – 2022 Forecast Period – 2022–2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Product/ Service Segmentation Crop, Mode of Application, Target, Region Key Players Novozymes A/S, BASF SE, Cropscience Bayer AG, Koppert Biological Systems, Syngenta AG, Biobest N.V., Valent Biosciences LLC, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Viridaxis S.A., CBC EUROPE SRL

By Crop

Cereals Fruits Vegetables Pulses Oilseeds Others



By Mode of Application

Seed Treatment Foliar Spray Soil Treatment Others



By Target

Arthropods Weeds Microorganisms Others



By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa









