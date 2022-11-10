Clubessential Holdings Announces Acquisition of ePACT Network Ltd.

Acquisition adds HIPAA-compliant emergency and medical forms automation and emergency communications capabilities to its comprehensive recreation management software suite.

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clubessential Holdings, the leading provider of club membership management and payment solutions, today announced its strategic acquisition of ePACT Network Ltd., the recognized industry standard for emergency forms automation.

"Our mission in the parks and recreation industry is to empower communities to connect through next-generation software built upon decades of industry knowledge and experience, and personalized services and support," said Randy Eckels, CEO of Clubessential Holdings. "I'm thrilled with our latest acquisition of an organization that is so perfectly aligned with this mission. Stewart Aguanno and his team at ePACT have been committed for more than a decade to creating their easy-to-use software platform trusted by over five hundred customers and more than a million participants to keep their private health records secure and contact information accessible in the event of an emergency. We are excited about the expanded functionality ePACT adds to our integrated recreation management offering."

ePACT's online emergency network helps recreation departments, YMCAs, educational institutions, camps, childcare, youth sports, and many other organizations eliminate the paper forms used to collect emergency contact and medical information, waivers, and consents from families registering for their programs and services. Automating customizable electronic health records, waivers, vaccine tracking, COVID-19 health screening, contactless check-in/out, and emergency communications via text, email, and voice enables ePACT to significantly reduce the customer's heavy administrative workload. ePACT provides an industry-leading experience to patrons supplying information, mitigates risk for organizations, and ensures easy access to emergency information via website and mobile App even when offline.

"Our core goal at ePACT has always been to deliver a secure, market-leading solution to our valued customers. With the increase in demand for automating every aspect of the patron experience, we evaluated how to better serve our customers and support our partners while continuing ePACT's rapid expansion in the coming years," said Stewart Aguanno, CEO of ePACT Network Ltd. "Joining Clubessential Holdings, with its best-in-class reputation for technology in the parks and recreation space, allows us access to an expanded team of resources and a network to fuel expansion across North America with a trusted partner with whom we already integrate closely."

Through brands Vermont Systems and RecTrac, Clubessential Holdings has a four-year history as a valued ePACT integration partner. Its comprehensive recreation management and payment processing solutions provide program registration, ticketing, facility and court reservations, membership management, equipment rental, point of sale, childcare management, and much more. Vermont Systems and RecTrac increase efficiency and productivity while providing extensive reporting, comprehensive business intelligence, and an intuitive interface for community patrons of municipalities, golf clubs, colleges & universities, and the United States Military.

For more information, visit the Clubessential Holdings and Vermont Systems websites.

