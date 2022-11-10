Submit Release
Kid Car partners with Verensics to provide a safer ride

Using adaptive interview tools to put the right person behind the wheel.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Kid Car, the only car service that offers both vetted, professional drivers and properly installed car seats for families travelling with young children, announced a partnership with Verensics to enhance Kid Car’s driver vetting process and to develop the first-of-its-kind screening tool specifically for the transportation industry.

Verensics’ fills the gaps between an interview and background check, providing a more comprehensive analysis of the candidate. By using software that mimics a face-to-face interview with an I/O psychologist and adapting questions and presenting feedback based on each unique interviewees’ actual responses, Verensics can provide insight into the character of the individual.

“Since its founding in 2006, Kid Car has focused relentlessly on driver vetting and training. In Verensics, we see an opportunity to create the most comprehensive driver screening process in the transportation industry, said Kid Car CEO and founder Topher McGibbon. “We are thrilled to be adding Kid Car’s 15+ years of expertise to Verensics’ unique, automated interview platform,” said Verensics CEO and Founder Russ Law.

About Kid Car: Kid Car is a New York City-based car service founded in 2006 to increase the safety of children riding in automobiles. Kid Car remains the only car service to offer vetted, professional drivers, properly installed car seats, and the ability to reserve a choice of vehicles with as little as 2 hours’ notice.

Parents reserve airport travel, local rides, school transportation, and baby gear rental via the Kid Car app.

Kid Car Cities

Atlanta Baltimore Fort Lauderdale
Los Angeles Miami New York City
San Diego Washington DC West Palm Beach

More Information: www.KidCar.com

About Verensics: Verensics fills the gaps in pre-employment screening, current employee integrity assurance, and internal workplace investigations by using smart questionnaires that mimic face-to-face interviews with I/O psychologists and corporate investigators. By adapting questions and presenting feedback based on each unique interviewees’ actual responses as well as physical and cognitive behavioral indicators, Verensics reduces criminal and counterproductive work behavior among existing and future employees.
More information: www.verensics.com


Media: press@kidcar.com

Primary Logo

