Governor Scott Announces $228,000 Apprenticeship Grant, Highlights The Importance Of Apprenticeship Programs

Brattleboro, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Labor visited G.S. Precision on Thursday to announce a more than $228,000 grant, which will support the establishment of a new Registered Apprenticeship Program with the company. The announcement comes as a part of Vermont’s efforts to promote apprenticeship programs in the state, before National Apprenticeship Week, which takes place November 14 – 20, 2022.

“Growing our workforce must be a top priority for all of us in public service, becuase if we don’t, we’re not going to be able to afford to make the investments we need or want, or even sustain some of what we already have,” said Governor Scott. “Apprenticeships are a key component of our strategy. They’re a great way for Vermonters to gain industry-recognized credentials, earn an income, and get on-the-job experience. That’s really a win-win-win.”

G.S. Precision has been granted $228,061.33 of state funds appropriated to support advancing apprenticeship programs. The grant to G.S. Precision, which is a CNC machining and assembly company that has been headquartered in southern Vermont since 1958, establishes a machinist apprenticeship program, the first Registered Apprenticeship Program in the company’s history. With the funds, G.S. Precision will add training staff, as well as update educational facilities and equipment to support the program.

“For many years G.S. Precision has maintained a goal to be the Leader in our industry through Quality, Efficiency and Reliability”, said John Lynde, Vice President of Operations and Quality. “Achievement of this goal is possible today through the talent and knowledge of current employees across all GSP sites, but our challenge is not limited to today, it also must be sustained over time. The partnership between GSP and the State of VT has allowed GSP to cultivate talent specific to our skill sets responsible for our success. In many cases this is from within the community that may have otherwise chosen a different path had the GSP School of Technology not existed.”

Administered by the Department of Labor, the Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program brings together businesses, jobseekers, students, and educators to develop apprenticeship opportunities to meet the needs of employers and provide quality career paths for Vermonters through an “earn while you learn” model. There are currently 160 active Registered Apprenticeship programs in Vermont. Occupations range from more traditional fields such as plumbing, electrical, and healthcare, to newer programs like aircraft/airframe mechanic, fiber optic cable installer, and tramway maintenance. In its role and through partners and sponsors, the Department has served 4,694 apprentices in the last year, with 50 percent of apprentices being between the ages of 16 and 24.

“With the flexibility that apprenticeship provides, it serves as a great option for both jobseekers and employers,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Registered Apprenticeship is a gold standard training program that offers employers tremendous value in recruitment, as a way to differentiate themselves from the competition in a tight labor market. Having a highly skilled, highly trained workforce contributes to the bottom line. We join Governor Scott, G.S. Precision and other apprenticeship sponsors in Vermont in, once again, celebrating National Apprenticeship Week and highlighting these opportunities for Vermonters.”

National Apprenticeship Week is an annual, nationwide event that highlights the benefit of apprenticeship in preparing a high-skilled workforce to meet the talent needs of employers across diverse industries. This year’s National Apprenticeship Week will be held from November 14-20, 2022.

To learn more about the Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program and other opportunities for job seekers and employers, visit labor.vermont.gov/apprenticeship.

You can watch today’s full press conference on the Governor’s Facebook page by clicking here.