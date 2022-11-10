Caring for Our Nation’s Heroes: An Honor for Home Care Agencies
Doug Robertson, Director of Healthcare Regulations and Compliance for Right at Home, and Chair of the Home Care Association of America’s Veterans Services Advisory Council
Today, more than 20,000 veterans receive in-home care under the VA Community Care Network, which includes over 5,000 home care agencies.
America’s home care agencies have long appreciated the opportunity to provide home care for our country’s veterans. With the growing number of retired veterans, HCAOA’s work... is critically important”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “America’s home care agencies have long appreciated the opportunity to provide home care for our country’s veterans,” said Doug Robertson, Director of Healthcare Regulations and Compliance for Right at Home, and Chair of the Home Care Association of America’s (HCAOA) Veterans Services Advisory Council.
— Doug Robertson, Chair of HCAOA's Veterans Services Advisory Council
“With the growing number of retired veterans, HCAOA’s work advocating for providers who serve veterans, engaging with the VA to increase access to care and lower barriers, and fostering a strong provider network is critically important,” he said.
Today, more than 20,000 veterans receive in-home care under the VA Community Care Network, which includes over 5,000 home care agencies.
HCAOA works closely with the Veterans Administration to ensure veterans receive the care they need, when they want it and where they want it, which is usually at home. On this national observance of Veterans Day, HCAOA pledges to continue advocating for our veterans to ensure they receive the services and supports they need and deserve.
“As a third-generation veteran and the father of an active-duty military son, I can't think of a higher honor than to provide care for the men and women who have served to keep our country free,” said Greg Bean, Vice President of Business Development for Paradigm Senior Services, U.S. Navy veteran, and member of the HCAOA Veterans Services Advisory Council.
“Most senior veterans want to remain in their own homes as they age and home care providers stand ready to support their wishes,” said HCAOA CEO Vicki Hoak. “Not only are home care agencies ready to serve our veterans, HCAOA actively supports and advocates for veterans. Today, we again urge members of Congress to pass the Elizabeth Dole Act, which would increase VA funding for home and community-based services, as well as respite care for family caregivers. This is just one way we can show our gratitude to our veterans and their families.”
###
ABOUT HCAOA
Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the unified voice of the home care industry, strengthening our members through advocacy, education, and research. We represent more than 4,100 agencies that employ more than 1 million caregivers across the United States.
Rachel Edwards
Home Care Association of America
+1 202-519-2965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn