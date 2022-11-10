Echosens FibroScan® Improves Quality of Care at America's Veterans Health Administration Facilities, Provides Early Detection and Monitoring of Liver Disease

Echosens Honors American Service Members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022 and throughout the year

Echosens North America, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan® portfolio of solutions, points to the critical role of FibroScan® to non-invasively measure and monitor liver stiffness and detect nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among military veterans eligible to access care provided by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). As America's largest integrated healthcare system, the VHA provides care at 1,298 health care facilities, including 171 medical centers and 1,113 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving 9 million enrolled veterans each year.

"Veterans Day serves as a reminder of our collective honor to contribute to the quality of care these men and women deserve in return for their service to our country," says Dustin Lee, owner and president, Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, LLC, USMC scout sniper veteran and principal. "As the primary source of life-long care for military veterans, the VHA provides military veterans with comprehensive care. Notably, FibroScan technology is a key component of VHA-provided liver-related care and is utilized in the care and management of hepatitis C virus (HCV). In fact, FibroScan has contributed to the healing and recovery of more than 100,000 veterans with HCV."

The VHA is also continuing efforts to tackle the epidemic of asymptomatic NAFLD, the most common chronic liver disease in the United States that can lead to cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), liver cancer, liver transplantation and death. NAFLD is a growing global disease, but studies have shown it is of particular concern in the military. During nearly a two-decade span, the incidence of NAFLD has jumped from 12.6 cases per 100,000 to 152.8, a particular concern because active-duty personnel with impaired liver function are unable to serve in the military.

Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens North America, says, "The ability to integrate FibroScan at VHA medical facilities ensures that these brave men and women receive the top-notch medical care they deserve. Early diagnosis of NAFLD and timely intervention are key to helping military veterans make the lifestyle changes that can halt disease progression. We are especially proud of the part we play in helping the VHA to improve individual outcomes, reduce costs and provide a better quality of life for these valiant men and women."

About Echosens

Echosens, the developer of FibroScan®, is an innovative high-technology company offering a full range of products and services supporting physicians in their assessment and management of patients with chronic liver diseases. FibroScan is supported by over 3,500 peer-reviewed publications and 160 international guidelines. Examinations are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and many insurance plans. For more information, please visit https://www.echosens.com/.

