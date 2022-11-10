Jewish Father and Victim of Domestic Violence Seeks Legal Help against Bias and Unfair Legal Treatment For Child Custody
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxim Konstantinovski, a Jewish programmer and father, is fighting for the parental rights of Jewish fathers after experiencing domestic violence, discrimination, anti-Semitism, and unfair legal treatment during his three-year child custody battle in New Jersey. A court-appointed tool, OurFamilyWizard, also seems to have been weaponized to direct continuous harassment against him throughout the process.
In his statement, “It is unbelievable that in the U.S. in 2022, Jewish fathers are still being treated by the legal system as second-class citizens. I have repeatedly suffered anti-Semitic attacks and non-stop harassment from my ex-wife, which the court has allowed to take place on a court-ordered communication tool. As a Jewish father in a custody battle, my parental and religious rights and the best interests of my son are considered less important than my ex-wife's interests throughout the process.”
As a first-generation Russian immigrant, Maxim was granted political asylum in the U.S. in 1992, after fleeing religious persecution from Russia. Today, he is a U.S. citizen who fears that his ex-wife, a Russian citizen, will remove his child from the U.S. and return to her home country. While he’s grateful for being offered a home, it is so painful that raising anti-Semitism and discrimination towards Jewish in the USA almost brings him to the point where his family was before 1991.
Konstantinovski, a victim of domestic violence, was divorced in 2019 and granted a final restraining order against his ex-wife in 2021 due to her extremely violent behavior. Before that, his ex-wife was arrested for physical assault against him in 2015. She has violated the restraining order numerous times, including criminal and civil contempt of court. One of her many assaults is the intimidation of the court-appointed parenting coordinator who petitioned the court to ban his ex-wife from physically visiting her office in the wake of repeated harassment on her and her team; a request that was granted.
It appears none of the motions/court decisions can stop his ex-wife. She continues to assault him, sent hundreds of anti-Semitic messages, and called him several hurtful names to mention but a few. Maxim's new wife, Natalia Golenkova, is not spared in the battle as his ex-wife has extended the attack to her, embarrassing and disgracing her on different occasions and in different public places. All these do not look like a problem for POLICE who refused to treat my ex-wife’s non-stop harassment as a FRO violation, because there is “no blood”, and “these are just words in messages”. Must life be lost before the police can come to his rescue?
The most painful part, according to Maxim, is that the judge in charge of the case is not helping the matter. While several proven facts have shown how abusive his ex-wife is, it looks okay for the judge to discriminate and be unfair towards him while the judge blatantly disregards all his ex-wife’s refusal to fulfill her parental duties, refusal to follow the court orders and continues hate crimes, as the judge has refused to move Maxim’s custody motions into the trial, without any reasoning, besides that “it is just a high-conflict divorce case with a child in the middle".
One part of the Device settlement agreement is that ex-wife is expected to contribute to the child's expenses, to which she has refused to comply. She has refused to transfer custody regularly as agreed and lowered his parietal and religious rights. Documents available also show that on several occasions, ex-wife refused to comply with the court-appointed parenting coordinator’s recommendations as she refused to provide documents, and sign consent.
On his careful study of the court-appointed parenting coordinator due to his ex-wife’s non-compliance with the FRO, Maxim Konstantinovski discovered that the Parenting Coordinator is not acting in the best interests of the child and seems to be inexperienced in cases that involve domestic violence and anti-Semitism. The parenting coordinator treats his ex-wife preferably, probably because they have the same nationality (both are Russian), the same religion (both Christian), and the same gender identity (both are straight women). With many outrageous facts that prove his ex-wife neglects her parental duties, the parenting coordinator still wants to proceed with the case regardless.
“Even though the court-appointed parenting coordinator asked for the court’s involvement seven times this year in response to the actions of my ex-wife, the coordinator has still helped the court preserve a 50/50 custody agreement and to continue charging me for her unprofessional discriminating services that make my child suffer,” says Konstantinovski.
“At the same time, the process has been stalled since April 2022. The coordinator has continuously failed to ensure the participation of my ex-wife in payments, parenting duties, and compliance with court decisions. The parent coordinator continues to provide her services which discriminate against me as a father, increase my suffering as a victim of domestic violence, and prolong the abuse of my son. She is also trying to reduce my religious days with my son, which was added to the Divorce agreements. In its commitment to preserving the status quo, the court continues to minimize my parental rights as a Jewish father.”
Maxim explained that his ex-wife continues to find new ways to hurt him, especially through his weakest point, his son. "The whole thing impacts my son’s interests greatly. She uses my son as a weapon in her anti-Semitic hate towards me. She abuses and neglects our child to hurt me and also raises him in hate towards my son’s nationality – Jewish people.”
What is still not clear to Konstantinovski is the refusal of the Judge to give reasons as to why it is okay for his ex-wife, who is currently 50/50 custodial, to disobey court orders, to refuse to fulfill her parental duties, to violate FRO, to lock the child at home alone all the time, to refuse to cooperate with the parent coordinator, to refuse to bring his son to the court-appointed therapy, to surrender child’s passport to the Bergen Superior Court Family Division, to prevent him from conducting necessary medical procedures for his son, to refused to bring his son who expressed suicidal ideations to the court-appointed therapist, and to raise their child in racism, hate towards Jews and teach him obscene language.
As a Russian citizen, Maxim's ex-wife has also expressed her intentions to take their son to Russia. And with the ongoing war in Russia and the country being a direct adversary to the U.S, “it's going to put our son, a US citizen, in grave danger,” said Maxim. “State Department website has also listed Russia as “Level 4 – Do not travel” as US citizens are being held and interrogated, arrested on spurious charges, denied exit, and others. US citizens were told to leave immediately.”
Maxim is presently hopeless and lost, and wants his right to be protected. He wants the best for his son as reports have shown that his ex-wife is incapable of training their child. Maxim can no longer withstand all the discrimination, anti-Semitism, and unfair legal treatment. He seeks legal support to appeal the court decision about the change in custody, which was denied, and to secure a successful FRO enforcement motion and ensure that the court-ordered Our FamilyWizard application is used properly, within official recommendations, and not as a tool for harassment or harm. He also seeks legal support to help him communicate with the parent coordinator, who refused to treat the party equally, to protect his parental and religious rights, per law and the best interest of the child.
“I’m seeking legal help to stop the discrimination and anti-Semitism I’ve been going through for the last few years. If you know a domestic violence support organization, if you are a domestic violence advocate or organization which helps to protect the rights of Jewish, I would highly appreciate legal help and representation. If you are a journalist or blogger, please help me to drive attention to the abuse I have been going through and make these facts public.”
Maxim Konstantinovski
Media Relations
+1 201-961-5327
vbwizardry@gmail.com