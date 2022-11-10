Read more about Gov. Kemp: Norma Precision Inc. to Create 600 Jobs, Invest $60 Million in Bryan County

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc., will expand its footprint in Georgia and build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County. The $60 million project will create 600 new jobs for which the company is currently hiring. "It is a testament to Georgia's strong workforce and economy that companies continually choose to further invest and expand their operations in the No. 1 state for business," said Governor Kemp. "Norma Precision is already hiring hardworking Georgians on our coast, and this new facility will support healthy communities across the Savannah area. We look forward to the opportunities this creates for years to come." Norma Precision, formerly a U.S. subsidiary of Ammotec Inc., was recently acquired by Beretta Holding S.A., one of the world’s oldest industrial groups. Norma Precision will continue to develop and produce high-end ammunition to serve key markets in the hunting, sporting goods, optics, military, and law enforcement sectors. "Norma Precision manufactured ammunition in the United States for 12 years as RUAG Ammotec USA. The past four years have been remarkable in terms of steady growth. With this expansion and focus on the Norma ammunition brand, we will continue to grow while better serving our customers and industry partners in the United States and abroad," said Dr. Pietro Gussalli Beretta, President and CEO of Beretta Holding S.A. "I am pleased with all that Georgia has to offer to our company, and I am confident this long-term partnership will be mutually beneficial." "This new facility offers Norma Precision a significant opportunity to expand our small arms ammunition manufacturing and distribution operations to meet our customer expectations in the United States and abroad," said Paul Lemke, CEO of Norma Precision. "We are thankful for the support provided by Bryan County, Chatham County, local communities, and the State of Georgia, and look forward to partnering with everyone as we hire, train, and transfer the staff required to manufacture, sell, and distribute Norma world-class ammunition and trade goods." Norma Precision's new 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at Interstate Centre III in Bryan County, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site. To earn GRAD certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements prior to a visit by a prospective business. Following completion of the new facility, operations from the Chatham County location will be moved to Bryan County. Current employees at the Chatham County facility will have the option to transfer to the new facility. The company is currently hiring multiple positions and experience levels in manufacturing, distribution, HR, marketing, and sales. Individuals interested in career opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit www.NormaShooting.com for additional information. "We are very excited to share the news about the decision of Norma Precision to locate a new manufacturing facility in Interstate Centre III," said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. "It’s not often you are able to work with a company like Norma Precision, which is backed by the nearly 500 years of experience and tradition that comes with Beretta Holding. Our team has been working hard on this project for a few years now, and we are thrilled to celebrate this great win for our community and officially welcome the company to Bryan County." "GPA welcomes Norma Precision’s growth in the region," said Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority. "The company is a valued member of our manufacturing community, and its expansion here in Georgia is a testament to the state’s broad logistics network and its ability to reach major domestic and global markets efficiently." Senior Project Manager Fernanda Kirchner represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) on this project in partnership with the Development Authority of Bryan County, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, the State of Georgia Europe Office, and Georgia Quick Start. “Projects of this size benefit entire regions of the state. Whether it’s through hiring or partnering with local suppliers, the economic impact of Norma Precision’s new facility will be felt across county lines,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Part of having a business-friendly environment is cooperation between communities, and it’s one of the reasons that Georgia’s a top state to do business. Bryan and Chatham counties worked together to create an innovative solution to secure Norma Precision’s new jobs for Georgians in the region. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen!” About Norma Precision Inc.

Norma Precision Inc. was a wholly owned subsidiary of RUAG Ammotec Inc., a Lichtenstein holding company. Recently, Beretta Holding S.A., a 500-year-old family company, purchased RUAG Ammotec Inc. Through its international subsidiaries, RUAG Ammotec Inc. developed and produced high-end munitions with key markets in the defense, law enforcement, hunting, and sporting goods sectors. The company employed over 2,257 through operations in 12 countries, which will now be managed by Beretta. About Beretta Holding S.A.

Beretta Holding S.A., led by Dott. Pietro Gussalli Beretta, is the parent company of the famous industrial Group, recognized worldwide leader in the sector of premium light firearms, premium ammunition, optics, clothing, and accessories dedicated to hunting, sporting, outdoor, defense, and law enforcement. The Beretta Holding Group is one of the oldest family-owned businesses in the world, with a prestigious heritage of 500 years of experience in the industry.