Brain Computer Interface Market Size to Hit Around USD 9.31 BN by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global brain computer interface market size is expected to hit around USD 9.31 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 16.26% from 2022 to 2030.

The rapidly growing numbers of advanced developed technologies with improving treatments have higher efficiency and efficacy of the therapy utilized for treating the disorder. Brain computer interface are majorly involved in treating patients which are suffering from chronic disorders such as Epilepsy, and Parkinson's disorder. Alzheimer's disorder and others. Connection of the humans with external devices and enhanced demands from the customer and medical sector with the rising rate of the patients helps to grow the market of brain computer interface to a larger extent during the forecast period.

The government from different regions provides support for the new developments for treating neurodegenerative disorders with advanced analysis and outcome activities and providence provided by the nation. Which boosts the market rate with an increased revenue share of brain computer interface. The key market players are the mains of the brain computer interface with the introduction and launch of the new technologies and raised investment from key market players for continuous research and development strives the market growth rate.

What is the regional impact in the brain computer interface market?

The North American region accounts for the largest market growth with increased revenue share and enhance research and development activities carried out with new technologies developed for treating the disorders such as Epilepsy disorder, Parkinson's, and others with improving health care facilities in the brain computer interface for controlling and managing the disorders led to drive the market of brain computer interface during the forecast period.

The medical sector is contributing to grow the brain computer interface market due to heightened demands for the advanced newly developed technologies and improving patient rate with a neurodegenerative disorder. Growing prevalence of the chronic disorder majorly from the geriatric age group and high demands.

Asia Pacific region also helps to grow the market rate with new research and development activities and support provided by the government to grow the market revenue share of the brain computer interface. Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America also enhance the market growth rate.





Report Highlights

Based on the product in the segmentation of the brain computer interface, non-invasive brain computer interface highest market growth and grew revenue share with the grown application of the brain computer interface with increased advanced developed technologies and production and manufacturing of the products in the brain computer interface with enhanced demands from the market due to advancing number of patients led to growing the market of brain computer interface with increased growth rate.

Based on the applications in the segmentation of the brain computer interface, healthcare with the largest market share with increased healthcare facilities due to developed technologies in the brain computer interface for treating the disorder such as Parkinson's disorder, epilepsy disorder and others helps to propel the market of brain computer interface.

Based on the component in the segmentation of the brain computer interface, software component with grown market share and propels the market growth rate.

Based on the end user in the segmentation of the brain computer interface, medical sector with increased market rate due to high demands from the customer and advanced developed technologies installed in the medical sector with increased development of the infrastructure along with the technologies.

Based on the geography in the segmentation of the brain computer interface, North America with the largest market rate share with increased revenue and increased research and development activities. Asia Pacific region also with highest market growth rate. Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America also contribute to grow the market of brain computer interface during the forecast period.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 9.31 Billion CAGR 16.26% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Openbci

Neuroky

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Integra Lifesciences

Natus Medical Incorporated

G.Tec Medical Enginneering Gmbh

Cortech Solutions

Emotiv

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc

Cadwell Industries

Covidien, Plc

Mind Technologies, Inc

Compumedics, Ltd

Cas Medical Systems

Others

Market dynamics

Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as Epilepsy disorders, Parkinson's disorder, and Alzheimer's disorder are the neurodegenerative disorders with increased demands from the customers for the brain computer interface which led to a rise in the market rate to a larger extent. The advanced developed technologies in the brain computer interface with the number of treatments introduced with increased efficiency and efficacy of the therapy involved for treating the disorder with continuous research and development activities help to propel the market of brain computer interface. The increasing number of patients with neurodegenerative disorder and majorly seen in the geriatric age group and the rising needs from the customer for new therapies led to enhance the market growth rate of brain computer interface.

Restraints

Lack of awareness among the people regarding the new development and number of treatments available in the brain computer interface market for treating neurodegenerative disorders may hamper the market growth rate of brain computer interface due to reduced demand from the customer for the new technology. The number of policies introduced by the companies can act as a restraining factor for the market. The increased number of options with numerous treatments available for treating the degenerative and enhanced demands from the market may restrain the market of brain computer interface.

Opportunities

The underdeveloped countries with the growing opportunity with an increasing number of health care facilities provided with an upsurge in research and development and an augmented number of developed technologies for treating the disorder such as epilepsy disorder, Parkinson's and others. The grown backup and support from the government and investment for treating the disorder and development of new technologies and policies imposed such as reimbursement help to grow the market of brain computer interface with grown revenue share during the forecast period. The key market players are the major role player in the brain computer interface with increased investment for development of the new technologies in treating the neurodegenerative disorder and continuous research and development to propel the market growth rate.

Challenges

The advanced developed technologies with improved efficiency and efficacy of the treatment in chronic disorders led to augmented cost of the treatment. The enhanced cost of the treatment makes it impossible for the customer to opt for the treatment and may decline the market growth rate of the brain computer interface during the forecast period. Lack of knowledge and skill regarding the developed technologies in brain computer interface may reduce the market due to lack of confidence and skill among the people to carry out the procedure for treating the disorder. Reduced connections and lack of internet connectivity may stop the work flow and may reduce the growth rate of the brain computer interface and may challenge to growth of the market during the forecast period.

Recent developments

In November 2021, the Production of the system on the chip was introduced firstly by the NeuraMatrix company of brain computer completed with CNY 100 million.

In October 2021, EMOTIV with the introduction of the Emotive Pro Suite 3.0. with the enhancements in the new developments and increased solutions and enhanced performance in neuroscience.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Invasive Brain Computer Interface

Partially Invasive Brain Computer Interface

Non-Invasive Brain Computer Interface





By Application

Healthcare

Entertainment & Gaming

Communication & Control

Smart Home Control

Brain Function Repair

Disabilities Restoration

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End User

Military

Medical

Manufacturing

Research Center

Others (Gaming and Communication)





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





