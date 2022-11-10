Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market

Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market: Growing Demand for Wealth Management Products and Services

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia-Pacific wealth management market size was valued at $247.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $811.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Wealth management is a type of investment advising service that combines investing and financial planning to meet demands of high-net-worth individuals. It entails developing plans to attain specific financial objectives over time, retirement planning, accounting and tax services, estate & legal planning, and generally offering a customized approach as part of the private wealth management services portfolio. These services are mostly provided to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) who have a professional wealth manager that makes fund allocation recommendations to clients.

Segment Review

The Asia-Pacific wealth management market is segmented on the basis of business model, channel, provider, and end-user type. By business model, the market is differentiated into human advisory, robo-advisory, and hybrid advisory. Depending on channel, it is fragmented into business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-customer (D2C). The provider covered in the study includes fintech advisors, banks, traditional wealth managers, and others. The end-user type segment is differentiated in retail and high net worth individuals (HNIS). Country wise, the market is further segmented into Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Top Impacting Factors

Emergence of FinTechs

Growing Demand for Wealth Management Products and Services

Technological Advancements

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the Asia-Pacific wealth management market trends are provided in the report.

The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the Asia-Pacific wealth management market.

The quantitative analysis of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Business Model

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid Advisory

By Channel

Business-to-business (B2B)

Direct-to-customer (D2C)

By Provider

FinTech Advisors

Banks

Traditional Wealth Managers

Others

By End-user Type

Retail

High net worth individuals (HNIS)

By Country

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

By Key Market Players

Bank of America Corporation

BNP Paribas

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Citigroup Inc.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Baer Group

Morgan Stanley

UBS

