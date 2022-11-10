Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market: Growing Demand for Wealth Management Products and Services
PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia-Pacific wealth management market size was valued at $247.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $811.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Wealth management is a type of investment advising service that combines investing and financial planning to meet demands of high-net-worth individuals. It entails developing plans to attain specific financial objectives over time, retirement planning, accounting and tax services, estate & legal planning, and generally offering a customized approach as part of the private wealth management services portfolio. These services are mostly provided to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) who have a professional wealth manager that makes fund allocation recommendations to clients.
Segment Review
The Asia-Pacific wealth management market is segmented on the basis of business model, channel, provider, and end-user type. By business model, the market is differentiated into human advisory, robo-advisory, and hybrid advisory. Depending on channel, it is fragmented into business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-customer (D2C). The provider covered in the study includes fintech advisors, banks, traditional wealth managers, and others. The end-user type segment is differentiated in retail and high net worth individuals (HNIS). Country wise, the market is further segmented into Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific.
Top Impacting Factors
Emergence of FinTechs
Growing Demand for Wealth Management Products and Services
Technological Advancements
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the Asia-Pacific wealth management market trends are provided in the report.
The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the Asia-Pacific wealth management market.
The quantitative analysis of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.
Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market Report Highlights
Aspects Details
By Business Model
Human Advisory
Robo Advisory
Hybrid Advisory
By Channel
Business-to-business (B2B)
Direct-to-customer (D2C)
By Provider
FinTech Advisors
Banks
Traditional Wealth Managers
Others
By End-user Type
Retail
High net worth individuals (HNIS)
By Country
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Vietnam
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Key Market Players
Bank of America Corporation
BNP Paribas
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Goldman Sachs
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Julius Baer Group
Morgan Stanley
UBS
