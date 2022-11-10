Italy Gift Cards: Market

Italy Gift Cards Market is projected to reach $18.26 billion by 2028

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italy gift cards market size was valued at $6.55 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $18.26 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028.

A gift card is a stored value card used as an alternative source for money at a particular store or business store for purchases related to goods or services. Gift cards are also known as gift certificates, vouchers, tokens, and others, which are generally issued by a retailer or a bank as a developmental strategy used for promoting businesses, attract new customers, increase brand awareness, reduce fraud, and improve sales. Closed loop gift cards can be used at a selected outlet or group of outlets depending on the issuing authority. The rise in use of e-commerce digital payments/wallets—makes it convenient for consumers to track, manage, and redeem gift cards.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and Italy gift cards market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the Italy gift cards industry to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the Italy gift cards market trends.

Top impacting factors

Increase in demand for innovative products

Gift cards have become one of the best ways for companies to make money. The ongoing technological innovations in gift cards enable high sales in companies and help them in revenue generation. These gift card innovations benefit companies by making them unique and attractive. For instance, track gift card, which allows its users to buy and give gift cards online and also offer them capabilities to see when those gift cards can be redeemed. It also allows recipients to donate their gift cards to charity, and if a card goes unused after its expiry date, the card giver is not charged for it. For instance, Amilon Srl entered into a partnership with Eataly to extend the sale of its digital gift cards to companies. Such broad innovative offerings focused on customer experience drive the growth of the Italy gift cards market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study includes the Italy gift cards market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and Italy gift cards industry opportunity.

The Italy gift cards market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in Italy gift cards market.

Italy Gift Cards Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

BY FUNCTIONAL ATTRIBUTE

Open Loop

Closed Loop

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Online

Offline

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Physical gift cards

Digital Gift Cards

BY END USER

Retail Establishments

Corporate Institutions

BY AGE GROUP

Generation X

Generation Z/Millennial

Baby Boomers

BY APPLICATION

Consumer Goods

Health & Wellness

Restaurants & Bars

Travel & Tourism

Media & Entertainment

Others

Key Market Players AMAZON.COM, INC, Auchan Holding, APPLE INC, Conad, Carrefour Group, EUROSPAR, Esselunga S.p.A, EPIPOLI S.P.A, PANORAMA, Square, Inc

