Takaful Insurance

Takaful Insurance Market is projected to reach $97.17 billion by 2030

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Takaful Insurance Market Outlook - 2030

The global takaful insurance market was valued at $24.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $97.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Takaful is a type of Islamic insurance wherein members contribute money into a pool system to guarantee each other against loss or damage. Takaful insurance is based on sharia or Islamic religious law, which explains responsibilities of individuals to cooperate with each other and protect one another. Generally, takaful policies cover health, life, and general insurance needs. With having risk-sharing model concept, takaful insurance remains largely confined to the Muslim countries.

By distribution channel, the takaful insurance market was led by the agents & broker segment in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. With an increase in demand for customized and personalized takaful insurance coverage’s, independent brokers and agents are utilizing several websites and online selling platforms, which has become a major trend in the market. However, the direct response segment is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to growing preferences of customers towards directly purchasing of takaful insurance and growing number of benefit of direct sales which include relatively low cost of the product and others.

Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12200

Top Impacting Factors

Market Penetration Among Muslim Majority Countries

Lower Chances of Financial Loss in Takaful Insurance

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the takaful insurance market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the takaful insurance market size is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the takaful insurance market.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the takaful insurance market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global takaful insurance market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Distribution Channel

Agents & Brokers

Banks

Direct Response

Others

By Type

Family Takaful

General Takaful

Motor Takaful

Personal

Third Party Liability Coverage

Comprehensive & Optional Coverage

Commercial

Property & Fire

Medical & Health Takaful

Marine, Aviation & Transport

Others

By Application

Personal

Commercial

By Region

GCC

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Bahrain

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Asia

Malaysia

Pakistan

Indonesia

Brunei

Rest of Asia

MEA

Iran

Jordan

Sudan

Egypt

Nigeria

Rest of MEA

Rest of the World

For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12200

Key Market players

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co.

Allianz

AMAN Insurance

Islamic Insurance

Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad

Qatar Islamic Insurance

SALAMA Islamic Arab Insurance Company

Syarikat Takaful Brunei Darussalam

Takaful International

Zurich Malaysia

Related Links:

Aviation Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-insurance-market-A14877

Asia-Pacific Usage based Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-usage-based-insurance-market-A15889

AI in Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-insurance-market-A11615

Mortgage Lending Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mortgage-lending-market-A17282

IoT Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-insurance-market-A09784

Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market :https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-travel-insurance-market

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.