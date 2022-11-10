Takaful Insurance Market is projected to reach $97.17 billion by 2030
Takaful Insurance Market is projected to reach $97.17 billion by 2030
PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Takaful Insurance Market Outlook - 2030
The global takaful insurance market was valued at $24.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $97.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.
Takaful is a type of Islamic insurance wherein members contribute money into a pool system to guarantee each other against loss or damage. Takaful insurance is based on sharia or Islamic religious law, which explains responsibilities of individuals to cooperate with each other and protect one another. Generally, takaful policies cover health, life, and general insurance needs. With having risk-sharing model concept, takaful insurance remains largely confined to the Muslim countries.
By distribution channel, the takaful insurance market was led by the agents & broker segment in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. With an increase in demand for customized and personalized takaful insurance coverage’s, independent brokers and agents are utilizing several websites and online selling platforms, which has become a major trend in the market. However, the direct response segment is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to growing preferences of customers towards directly purchasing of takaful insurance and growing number of benefit of direct sales which include relatively low cost of the product and others.
Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12200
Top Impacting Factors
Market Penetration Among Muslim Majority Countries
Lower Chances of Financial Loss in Takaful Insurance
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
The study provides in-depth analysis of the takaful insurance market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the takaful insurance market size is provided in the report.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the takaful insurance market.
An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the takaful insurance market trends.
The quantitative analysis of the global takaful insurance market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Segments
By Distribution Channel
Agents & Brokers
Banks
Direct Response
Others
By Type
Family Takaful
General Takaful
Motor Takaful
Personal
Third Party Liability Coverage
Comprehensive & Optional Coverage
Commercial
Property & Fire
Medical & Health Takaful
Marine, Aviation & Transport
Others
By Application
Personal
Commercial
By Region
GCC
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Bahrain
Kuwait
Qatar
Oman
Asia
Malaysia
Pakistan
Indonesia
Brunei
Rest of Asia
MEA
Iran
Jordan
Sudan
Egypt
Nigeria
Rest of MEA
Rest of the World
For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12200
Key Market players
Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co.
Allianz
AMAN Insurance
Islamic Insurance
Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad
Qatar Islamic Insurance
SALAMA Islamic Arab Insurance Company
Syarikat Takaful Brunei Darussalam
Takaful International
Zurich Malaysia
Related Links:
Aviation Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-insurance-market-A14877
Asia-Pacific Usage based Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-usage-based-insurance-market-A15889
AI in Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-insurance-market-A11615
Mortgage Lending Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mortgage-lending-market-A17282
IoT Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-insurance-market-A09784
Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market :https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-travel-insurance-market
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn